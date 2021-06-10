Why "The Group Of Death" In the Euro 2020 Gurantees Fireworks 

The prospect of the current World Cup holders, France, the Euro 2016 and the Nations League holders Portugal & 4-time World Champions Germany all drawn in one group should excite football fans.

We could potentially be about to witness high intensity games in the group stage itself. All three sides are gargantuan in Europe. However, they enter the tournament on the back of differing fortunes.

Can France win Euro 2020?

Let's start with the favourites, France. Karim Benzema's inclusion in the french squad is a game-changer. The Frenchman is a brilliant modern-day forward. He knows how to find the back of the net and isn't a stranger to grand occasions.

The French squad didn't particularly miss him during his exile but are bound to welcome him with open arms because of his attacking prowess and big stage experience. Adding Karim to the team’s already stacked attack is like pouring gasoline on a raging fire.

If there is one complaint about France, it is this - despite having sheer world-class talent spread across the pitch, they are rather boring to watch. However, they can't stop winning games, which is what matters at the end of the day.

Can Portugal defend their title at Euro 2020?

It's been a season to forget for Cristiano Ronaldo but the Euros will present a real shot at silverware for the Portuguese forward. CR7 had another decent season personally but Juventus failed to win anything significant in club football.

Portugal have a great chance of bagging another major European trophy. With the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Bernado Silva being on the same team, there's bound to be an abundance of chances. They're assured at the back with Rùben Dias anchoring the defense. The Manchester City star is coming off a rock-solid domestic season.

The CR7 factor will be decisive for Portugal as knockout football is all about converting the chances you get. Hence, it certainly helps when you have the ultimate clutch player leading the line. With quality spread all over the squad and Portugal being led by Cristiano Ronaldo, they have a real chance of defending their Euro title this year.

What about the Germans?

Lastly, you have the Germans, who are yet to nail down their identity.

The squad has lacked leaders, which is why national team veterans Mats Hummels and Thomas Müller have been recalled. They are certainly well stacked in the talent department but cohesion has been missing. This is perhaps the weakest German team to have entered a big tournament this century.

Having said that, it would be foolish to count them out as Germany do come up with the goods on big occasions.

The rightly titled "Group Of Death" starts off next week when France face Germany (16th June) with Portugal facing Hungary, a day earlier.

Edited by Diptanil Roy