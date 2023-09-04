“Even my mother is now really into it” – Lionel Messi mania in MLS ‘even bigger’ than Pele impact, says Hollywood actor Owen Wilson

Hollywood actor Owen Wilson has made a huge claim regarding Lionel Messi's impact in the MLS. The American movie star remarked that the Argentine has probably made more waves with his move to the USA top flight than Brazilian icon Pele did when he made a similar move back in 1975.

It goes without saying that Lionel Messi has become a huge sensation in the United States since switching to the MLS this summer. The Argentine snubbed offers from Europe to join Inter Miami after running out his contract with Paris Saint-Germain and it's proven to be a great decision.

In just a few weeks, he's managed to transform Inter Miami from a below-par team to arguably the best outfit in the MLS right now. He recently led them to claim their first ever trophy as they beat Nashville on penalties to claim the Leagues Cup last month.

In addition to his on-pitch exploits, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's impact away from the pitch has really caught the eye. From increasing his club's ticket sales to attracting attention from celebrities and becoming a household name in the country, he really is the MVP right now.

Such has been Lionel Messi's impact that Owen Wilson couldn't help but suggest he's probably made more waves than Pele did when the Brazilian joined New York Cosmos back in 1975.

"I remember as a kid it was such a huge deal when Pelé played for the [New York] Cosmos, and it feels like that again with Messi except maybe even bigger," the Hollywood star told Fox News Digital.

"I think it’s already doing it for the MLS," the "Wedding Crashers" star said of Messi’s impact on the league. "You can see the excitement.

"I had a friend in Dallas, them going to the games. Just all over country. Even my mother is now really into it," he added.

Lionel Messi continued with his amazing impact for Inter Miami when they clashed with LAFC in the MLS yesterday. The Argentine icon set up two goals to inspire his side to a vital 3-1 victory away from home and further bolster their chances of making it into the playoffs.

A look at Lionel Messi's numbers since switching to the MLS

The Argentine icon has made 11 appearances for Inter Miami across all competitions since joining them from PSG this summer. So far, he's recorded 11 goals and five assists to his name, with one goal and two assists coming in the MLS and the rest coming in domestic cup competitions.

Thanks to his impact, the club now has a chance to qualify for the playoffs if they maintain their current level of performance. As it stands, the Miamians have moved from the bottom of the table and now occupy 14th position in the table with 25 points in as many games.

In addition, Lionel Messi will get the chance to fire the club to their second trophy this month when they face Houston Dynamo in the final of the US Open Cup. It remains to be seen if they can go all the way to claim the prize.