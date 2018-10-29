Even with zero goals how Tim Cahill has already scored for Jamshedpur FC

When Jamshedpur FC signed Tim Cahill, football fans all over the country were surprised and excited to welcome the inclusion of a Marquee signing in the fifth season of ISL. Last remembered for his stunning volley against the Netherlands in the World Cup, people had fewer doubts about Cahill’s ability to dominate in a league which could be seen as way inferior to the leagues he has featured in his glowing CV.

Now with four matches into the season for Jamshedpur, Cahill’s attacking spear has looked blunt and the Ausiee is yet to find the back of the net for the Men of Steel. Even though he has come close to scoring in the previous matches one can clearly indicate the lacklustre of a man who was one of the lethal strikers in the Premier League for Everton.

But, with that being said, Jamshedpur FC should not be worrying much on Cahill underperforming on the field as the Ausiee is already delivering for the club in other ways which could be way more important for them in the long run.

Cahill who turned out to be the only marquee signing of the season signed for a club who could be termed as of one the less glamorous clubs in the competition.

Unlike other ISL Clubs Jamshedpur FC didn’t have a brand ambassador associated to the club or in that case a recognised face to their name but now after Cahill’s association, the club has found an important ingredient that provides a lot of depth to the club’s brand.

However, the main game changer for Jamshedpur FC has been their ability to leverage Cahill on social media especially on Instagram.

With over 5 times the followers count on both Facebook and Instagram Cahill brings with him a totally new outreach opportunity for a club like Jamshedpur who are just rooting their presence on the digital community.

Other than that Jamshedpur FC has been very smart with the kind of content they have been putting across with Cahill in the lead.

Even though they have been filling in the regular template of the content of any sports team ie the Training Sessions, Gym Sessions, Travels and behind the scenes, updates etc, where they have actually hit the sweet spot is, all of those things coming from Tim Cahill’s official account.

On regular days, Tim Cahill posts about 4-10 Instagram stories on the activity of the players and the ‘behind the scenes’ footage with immediate tags of the person, the place or the club featuring in the video. Summing up, it produces some really good content for fan engagement, rather exponentially.

Even the home pages of his Facebook and Instagram handles enforces the label of him being a ‘Jamshedpur FC’ player. Needless to say that this produces enormous engagement reasons for a normal fan when a star of such stature promotes a team in such regard.

However, It may not be clearly said if this is a strategic plan by JFC or Cahill’s overflowing love for the club but if the former holds true, this will go down one as of the ‘masterstrokes’ as far as fan engagement plans are concerned. Not to forget the number of followers Cahill has from outside of India.

Even though Jamshedpur FC has a long way to go in terms of numbers as a comparison to other ISL Clubs, this will surely help accelerate the process.

Jamshedpur FC also verified the account of Sergio Cidoncha and Carlos Calvo who have just joined the club. They have also introduced Mario Arques to Instagram after he joined JFC.

This goes to show the importance teams nowadays give to the digital platforms and how that helps to connect to fans real quick.