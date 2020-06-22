Everton 0-0 Liverpool: Player Ratings | Premier League 2019-20

Everton and Liverpool played out a goalless draw in the Premier League on Sunday.

The result means Liverpool are now 22 games unbeaten against Everton.

Everton played host to Liverpool in the much-awaited Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on Sunday night. The visitors headed into the game needing six more points to lift their first-ever Premier League title but were held to a tepid goalless draw by the hosts.

The Reds - who were without Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson - dominated possession but struggled to create any chances of note. Meanwhile, the hosts arguably had the best chance in the game when Tom Davies' effort from close range hit the post with ten minutes to go.

FT. Some great late chances, but it ends goalless on derby day. #EVELIV pic.twitter.com/Ro8XMo3y1m — Everton (@Everton) June 21, 2020

The result means Liverpool are now 22 games unbeaten against Everton. As far as the title is concerned, Burnley need to get at least a draw against Manchester City for Liverpool to win the title at home against Crystal Palace.

On that note, we rate the Liverpool players from their uneventful draw against Everton.

Liverpool Player Ratings

Alisson Becker: 7/10

Alisson Becker endured a rather dull and straightforward game. However, he showed great concentration to deny Calvert-Lewin when Everton enjoyed possession and attacked later in the game.

Trent Alexander-Arnold: 7/10

Without Mohamed Salah to combine with, Trent Alexander-Arnold wasn't his usual ravaging self. The right-back was certainly Liverpool’s most active player as the Reds funneled the majority of their play down the right flank. He came close to scoring from set-pieces a couple of times but his efforts weren’t up to the usual measure.

Joel Matip: 6/10

Joel Matip missed the target with a header from a free-kick and should have done better to execute it. The centre-back was flawless defensively but was forced off with an injury in the second half.

Virgil van Dijk: 7/10

Virgil van Dijk did well to neutralise Everton's attacks

Virgil van Dijk was incredibly alert and was ready to deal with the threat of Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin everytime they approached the Liverpool box. As expected, the Dutchman put up a solid performance at the heart of the Reds defence.

James Milner: 6/10

James Milner was harshly booked for a challenge on Richarlison but otherwise put up a solid display before he was forced off with what appeared to be an injury to his left hamstring.

Jordan Henderson: 7/10

Starting on the right side of a midfield three, Jordan Henderson once again displayed a lively performance for Liverpool. He kept the Reds camped in the Everton half with some crisp passing and was the man who pulled all the strings in the middle of the park.

Fabinho: 7/10

Fabinho anchored Liverpool’s midfield to allow Naby Keita to go forward. His amazing effort from a late free-kick was denied by Jordan Pickford. He was his usual self and always dropped back in time to protect the defenders.

Naby Keita: 8/10

Naby Keita was Liverpool's best player against Everton

Naby Keita was Liverpool's best player of the night. He was full of enthusiasm and determination as he provided the Reds with an extra attacking purpose.

The 25-year-old gained possession more times than any other Liverpool player but was withdrawn just after the hour mark.

Takumi Minamino: 5/10

Takumi Minamino worked hard to put pressure on the Everton defence but ultimately failed to have any impact on the game. His end product was sub-par and he was subsequently subbed at half-time.

Roberto Firmino: 6/10

Roberto Firmino did not get enough service to have a real impact on the game and dragged his best chance wide off the post in the first half. He had little flashes of brilliance but remained largely ineffective and was subbed off for Divock Origi later in the second half.

Sadio Mane: 6/10

Sadio Mane was constantly challenged by Seamus Coleman at Goodison Park

Sadio Mane had a very exciting battle with Seamus Coleman down his flank. He tried hard to make something happen with his pace but was stifled by Coleman for most parts of the game.

Substitutes:

Joe Gomez: 7/10

Joe Gomez replaced the injured Milner just before half-time and made a surprising number of forward runs in the game. He came close to scoring when he flicked Davies’ effort onto the post in the final 10 minutes.

Dejan Lovren: 5/10

Dejan Lovren was the clear target of many Everton attacks as he struggled to replace Joel Matip on the field.

Georginio Wijnaldum: 6/10

Georginio Wijnaldum had a decent showing but ultimately failed to have a significant impact on the game.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain: 6/10

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain replaced Minamino at half-time but didn’t add a different dimension to the game.

Divock Origi: 6/10

The super-sub was unable to change the game and win it for the Reds this time.