Everton 1-1 Manchester United: 5 players who impressed at Goodison Park | Premier League 2019-20

Everton and Manchester United played out a captivating 1-1 draw at Goodison Park, with first-half goals from Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Bruno Fernandes settling the keenly contested fixture.

The visitors came into the game in confident mood after comfortably dispatching Club Brugge in midweek but got off to a horrific start in Merseyside, with goalkeeper David de Gea committing an inexplicable error.

The 29-year-old received an innocuous backpass from Harry Maguire in the second minute and had enough time and space to make his next move but rather shockingly, he dilly-dallied and allowed Dominic Calvert-Lewin close down and deflect his clearance into the back of the net.

It was the Spanish international's 7th error leading to a goal since last season and nobody has managed more in that time (joint with Jordan Pickford).

United soon got their leveller when Bruno Fernades scored his third goal for the Red Devils, smashing home from 30 yards to continue his good start to life in England.

The second half was much of the same, with both sides giving as good as they got and in what was a frantic end to the game, Everton had Jordan Pickford to thank for double saves from Fernandes and Odion Ighalo right at the death, while a Calvert-Lewin injury-time winner was also ruled out by VAR for a controversial offside decision.

Several players stood out in this fixture and here, we shall be highlighting five players who impressed in the game.

#5 Leighton Baines

Leighton Baines kept Wan-Bissake quiet

The 35-year-old gave a performance that belied his age and kept Aaron Wan-Bissaka on the backfoot for most of the match.

Leighton Baines combined well with Richarlison going forward and played a major role in the attacking dominance enjoyed by the Toffees in the second half, while his deliveries from set-pieces also caused havoc for the United defence.

He also weighed in with key defensive contributions and made two successful tackles and interceptions to help his side to a valuable point and made a game-high three key passes going forward.

