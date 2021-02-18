Everton 1-3 Manchester City: 5 talking points as Cityzens go 10 clear at the top | Premier League 2020-21

Manchester City went ten points clear at the top of the 2020-21 Premier League table after a comfortable 3-1 win over Everton at Goodison Park.

Everton came into the game with just one win in their last five league games, including a 2-0 home defeat against 18th-placed Fulham on Sunday. Manchester City, meanwhile, arrived at Goodison Park after winning 16 straight games in all competitions, and that showed in the game's initial exchanges.

The Cityzens began the game on the front foot, stringing together quick, crisp passes and forcing Everton to rely on counterattacks. Their relentless pressure paid off in the 32nd minute when Phil Foden opened the scoring following a corner.

However, Manchester City's lead barely lasted five minutes. Brazilian forward Richarlison bagged Everton's equaliser, as the two teams went to half-time on equal terms.

Richarlison becomes just the third player to score a Premier League goal against Man City in 2021. pic.twitter.com/O1cIuUxzf3

— Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 17, 2021

In the second half, though, Manchester City were quick to stamp their authority on the game.

Enjoying the lion's share of possession. Pep Guardiola's men were disciplined in their buildup as they probed their way past the Everton defence. The league leaders reclaimed the lead at the hour-mark courtesy an astonishing curler from Algerian forward Riyad Mahrez from outside the area.

The league leaders never really looked in danger of surrendering their lead. Manchester City soon bagged their third of the game when Bernardo Silva bulged the Everton net with a well-drilled strike.

No Manchester City player has scored more Premier League goals from outside the box since the start of last season than Riyad Mahrez (5).



Level with Kevin De Bruyne. pic.twitter.com/3lMeBlrPRe — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 17, 2021

With their 12th straight win in the league, Manchester City (56 points) consolidate their lead atop the Premier League table. Meanwhile, Everton sit seventh in the standings, five points away from fourth-place Chelsea.

On that note, let's take a look at five talking points from the game.

#5 Manchester City's Phil Foden continues to impress

Manchester City's Phil Foden

The 20-year-old Manchester City academy graduate Phil Foden has always been rated highly by manager Pep Guardiola. He is finally proving to be worth the hype with a string of impressive performances in recent weeks.

The Englishman opened the scoring against Carlo Ancelotti's side just after the 30-minute mark. Foden pounced on a loose ball in the box, and calmly finished past Jordan Pickford via a deflection for his sixth of the season.

Phil Foden has now scored six Premier League goals this season.



Already beating his goals return from last season (5). pic.twitter.com/WZWGooumV0 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 17, 2021

Phil Foden has now started 13 league games this season, one more than what he managed in all his previous seasons at Manchester City combined.

His strike was his 11th across all competitions this campaign.

#4 Everton's league struggles continue

Jordan Pickford conceded thrice to Manchester City on the night.

Everton began their league campaign quite impressively, winning four of their opening five games. However, they have dropped off the pace since then, and currently sit seventh in the league standings.

Carlo Ancelotti's men have now won only one of their last six league games, scoring seven goals and conceding 13 in this period.

3 - Everton have lost three consecutive home league games for the first time since March 2016, while manager Carlo Ancelotti has suffered three in a row for the first time since November 2006 when he was AC Milan manager. Stumbling. pic.twitter.com/TJyrNWaSxn — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 17, 2021

Their display against Manchester City on the night was rather lethargic. They allowed the visitors too much comfort and space to dictate proceedings for most of the game.

The Toffees have, however, qualified for the quarter-finals of the FA Cup after a 5-4 win over Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month; they face Manchester City next month for a place in the last four.