×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Everton 2-0 Chelsea: 5 Hits and Flops | Premier League 2018/19

Mosope Ominiyi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
51   //    18 Mar 2019, 12:08 IST

Sigurdsson, Richarlison, Bernard and Gueye celebrate during a memorable home win for Everton
Sigurdsson, Richarlison, Bernard and Gueye celebrate during a memorable home win for Everton

Everton recorded their first Premier League victory over a top-six side since January 2017, after an inspired second-half showing against Chelsea.

Goals from Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson sealed all three points for Marco Silva's men, confining the Blues to their seventh defeat of 2019. The manner of this latest loss will not sit well with Maurizio Sarri, after a first-half where they dominated and could've been 3-0 up. 

Gonzalo Higuain and Pedro both squandered promising chances, while Eden Hazard hit the post and the hosts had goalkeeper Jordan Pickford to thank for keeping the scores level at half-time with some important saves too.

It was a completely different game altogether in the second-half, where Everton stunned them with two unanswered goals and defended well collectively to earn a memorable victory. With all of that being said, here's a look at five hits and flops from a much-needed Everton win:

#5 Flop: David Luiz

Luiz struggled as Everton grew in confidence as the second-half began
Luiz struggled as Everton grew in confidence as the second-half began

Now I know what you're thinking, where is Marcos Alonso on this list? Despite giving away the penalty and enduring a difficult battle with Richarlison down his side in the second-half, the Spaniard completed nine tackles and four clearances. 

David Luiz on the other hand? No tackles, just one interception and clearance in 90 minutes. He failed to fill his teammates with confidence and really needed to, once the hosts got themselves going in the attacking third after the break. 

He has struggled for consistency this term and again, this display showed why he's just not good enough at this level anymore. No aerial duels won, bullied by Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the air and he simply wilted against a recharged Everton frontline.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Everton Gylfi Sigurdsson Richarlison Maurizio Sarri
Mosope Ominiyi
ANALYST
Sports writer and editor - European and youth football analyst. PSG news correspondent. Email: mosope.ominiyi@gmail.com
Everton 2-0 Chelsea: 5 Talking Points & Tactical Analysis | Premier League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 3 reasons why Chelsea lost to Everton
RELATED STORY
Everton v Chelsea: Predicted Lineups - Premier League Predicted Lineups and Everton, Chelsea Injury news, Suspensions and more 
RELATED STORY
Everton vs Chelsea: 3 key battles that hold key to the match 
RELATED STORY
Twitter explodes as Chelsea lose ground in the top four race
RELATED STORY
Liverpool 1 - 0 Everton: 5 hits and flops | Premier League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
7 players sold by Chelsea who currently play for their Premier League rivals
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League 2018-19, Gameweek 18: Players to avoid, Players to consider and FPL Tip of the Week
RELATED STORY
5 English football ground names and their history
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19, Manchester City 3-1 Everton: 5 Hits and Flops
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 32
30 Mar FUL MAN 06:00 PM Fulham vs Manchester City
30 Mar BRI SOU 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton
30 Mar BUR WOL 08:30 PM Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
30 Mar CRY HUD 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Huddersfield Town
30 Mar LEI AFC 08:30 PM Leicester City vs AFC Bournemouth
30 Mar MAN WAT 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Watford
30 Mar WES EVE 11:00 PM West Ham vs Everton
31 Mar CAR CHE 06:35 PM Cardiff City vs Chelsea
31 Mar LIV TOT 09:00 PM Liverpool vs Tottenham
02 Apr ARS NEW 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us