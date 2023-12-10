Everton 2-0 Chelsea: Blues' Player Ratings as Reece James suffers another injury in hapless defeat | Premier League 2023-24

Chelsea fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat against Everton at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Sunday, December 10.

The Blues entered this contest on the back of two wins, two defeats and one draw in their last five games across competitions. Their last outing was a 2-1 defeat to Manchester United as Scott McTominay's brace was enough for the Red Devils.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino was desperate for consistency in his team's result as he fielded his strongest XI.

Chelsea made a dominant start to the contest and kept the ball for extended spells of time. They had 71% possession in the first period but managed just one shot on target despite the dominance. Everton, on the other hand, failed to hit the target with their two first-half attempts.

Reece James' injury was a low point for the visitors in the first half after he pulled up with discomfort following a corner. He was replaced with Levi Colwill.

Everton and Chelsea were deadlocked at 0-0 at the break.

Everton made a great start to the second half and showed determination to try and make something out of their limited possession. Abdoulaye Doucoure gave the Toffees the lead in the 54th minute after he converted from inside the box after Dominic Calvert-Lewin went down with an injury.

Both managers made a plethora of changes and Chelsea looked to attack at every given opportunity. With 73% possession in the second period, the Blues still failed to score a goal. However, they conceded another in the dying embers as Everton academy product Lewis Dobbin scored in the 92nd minute to confirm the win.

This was Chelsea's seventh defeat of the season. On that note, let's take a look at their player ratings.

Chelsea Player Ratings

Robert Sanchez - 7/10

Sanchez made three saves throughout the game and distributed the ball with 82% accuracy. He was subbed off due to an injury in the second period.

Reece James - 6.5/10

James played for just over 25 minutes but seemingly suffered an injury and had to be subbed off.

Axel Disasi - 6.5/10

Disasi had a decent game in defence as he won seven duels, making four clearances, one interception and one tackle.

Benoit Badiashile - 6.5/10

Badiashile played well at the back, winning seven duels and making four clearances, two interceptions and one tackle.

Marc Cucurella - 7/10

Cucurella played well in defence as well as during the occasional overlapping run. He won seven duels, making three tackles, two clearances and one interception. He also played one key pass.

Moises Caicedo - 7/10

Caicedo had a decent game in midfield as he passed the ball with 94% accuracy, including three long balls. He also won four duels, making two clearances and one tackle in the process.

Enzo Fernandez - 7/10

Enzo had a decent game in midfield as he passed the ball with 88% accuracy. He also won six duels, making two clearances and two tackles. He also attempted one shot on target.

Conor Gallagher - 7.5/10

Gallagher completed 111 passes with 92% accuracy, including two key passes, four long balls and one cross. He also won six duels and made five tackles.

Cole Palmer - 7/10

Palmer passed the ball with 82% accuracy, including two long balls and two key passes. He also attempted five shots, with two of those on target. Palmer was also booked for a foul.

Mykhaylo Mudryk - 7/10

Mudryk had a decent game out wide for Chelsea. He passed the ball with 76% accuracy, including five key passes and three crosses. He also won seven duels and completed four dribbles.

Armando Broja - 6.5/10

Broja had a decent game up front but could not get himself on the scoresheet.

Substitutes

Levi Colwill - 6.5/10

Colwill came on midway through the first half and played well. He won five duels, making three tackles, two clearances and one block. He also played one key pass.

Raheem Sterling - 6.5/10

Sterling came on in the second half but was unable to make a positive impact for Chelsea.

Nicolas Jackson - 6.5/10

Jackson came on midway through the second period but was unable to affect the game.

Dorde Petrovic & Ian Maatsen - N/A

The pair came on late in the game and did not play enough minutes to warrant a rating.