Everton 2 - 2 Liverpool: 5 talking points as Merseyside Derby ends in another draw | Premier League 2020-21

Exactly 10 years ago on 17 October 2010, Everton beat Liverpool in the Merseyside Derby. Since that day, the Toffees have never secured all three points against their arch-rivals as the Reds' superiority seemed to be ever-lasting.

While many thought Carlo Ancelotti's side could break the duck, the Reds started the game well and were rewarded with Sadio Mane's early goal. However, Jurgen Klopp's team allowed their opponents back into the game when Michael Keane equalized in the 19th minute, following a poor clearance from Adrian.

Both teams had their fair share of chances in the second half, but it was Mohamed Salah who put Liverpool ahead by scoring his 100th goal for the club. With less than 10 minutes to go, Dominic Calvert-Lewin levelled things as his goal scoring streak continues for the fifth consecutive game.

An injury-time goal by Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson looked to be the match-winner, but after a review by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), the goal was disallowed. Here are five talking points from the Merseyside Derby draw at Goodison Park.

#5 Virgil van Dijk's knee injury could be disastrous for Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk leaves the stadium after his injury

Virgil van Dijk was injured after Jordan Pickford lunged into him inside Everton's box. He received nearly three minutes of treatment before he was replaced by Joe Gomez. Had van Dijk not been ruled offside, Pickford could have been found guilty of a foul on the Liverpool centre-back.

The 29-year-old has been an instrumental figure in Liverpool's backline, keeping 15 clean sheets in 38 appearances last season. Without him, Gomez and Joel Matip struggled to cope with the pace of Everton's forwards.

Given the increasing list of fixtures and UEFA Champions League matches coming up, Klopp will surely be hoping that van Dijk's knee injury isn't too serious and that he will be able to return to the team soon.

#4 James Rodriguez continues to excel for Everton

James Rodriguez was at the heart of Everton's attack

Once again, James Rodriguez's performance was vital for Everton. The former Real Madrid midfielder contributed to yet another goal this afternoon when he swung in a corner for Michael Keane to head home.

The Colombian has wasted no time in adapting to the demands of the Premier League since his arrival in the summer, and is now thriving under Ancelotti.

Having struggled to make an impact at Real Madrid, Rodriguez might have finally found his place in the Premier League. If he manages to put up consistent performances in the coming weeks, the 29-year-old could make Everton a serious contender for the top four.

