Can Frank Lampard help Everton survive relegation?

Everton have been one of the longest serving sides in the history of English football. The Toffees have not been relegated since 1954.

However, a 2-1 loss against West Ham on Sunday puts them in a pretty tight spot fighting their EPL survival. The Toffees were in a decent position after Mason Holgate's equalizer, but Jarrod Bowen soon put the Hammers in front. Everton's hopes of salvaging a point were shattered when Michael Keane was sent off in the 65th minute. The Merseyside club went on to lose the match.

They find themselves placed 17th on the Premier League table, just 3 points above the relegation zone. The club will find comfort in the fact that they have 2 games in hand over most teams.

The Toffeemen have a toilsome challenge ahead of them. With 10 more games to be played, Everton are set to face Leicester City twice, Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal & Liverpool. Given the upcoming run of the aforementioned teams, Everton could be in for a heartbreak.

Nevertheless, one man who could really keep up the Toffees' hopes of surviving in the Premier League is manager Frank Lampard.

The former Chelsea man has been through quite a few ups and downs in his managerial career. Lampard had an impressive start to his career at Derby County. The former England international returned to Stamford Bridge in July 2019 after Maurizio Sarri departed the club.

In his first season at Chelsea, Lampard ushered the blues to a 4th position in the Premier League and an FA Cup final where they lost to Arsenal.

The following season, Lampard made five major signings. Chelsea then embarked on a good run, topping the Premier League table & their Champions league group. But a poor run of just two wins in eight games in the Premier league left Chelsea in a dreadful position. Lampard was sacked by Chelsea forthwith.

The club stated that the recent results had not met the club's expectations, leaving the club mid-table with no clear path to sustained improvisation.

Lampard's terrible start to Everton Campaign

Lampard has won only 2 out of 8 games as the new boss

After doing punditry for a year, Lampard was brought to Goodison Park as a replacement for Rafael Benitez. The Spaniard was sacked due to the club's shambolic performance with just 4 wins in 20 games. Everton were placed 16th in the Premier league table and on the brink of relegation.

But the woes do not seem to have diminished as Lampard's side have only managed six points out of the possible 24. Their record of playing in the top flight every season since 1954-55 looks in peril.

GOAL @goal Frank Lampard is the first Everton manager in Premier League history to lose his first four away matches Frank Lampard is the first Everton manager in Premier League history to lose his first four away matches 😬 https://t.co/lRUK9YFZZb

Everton have had three successive red cards in as many games. Moreover, their key players like Dele Alli, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, & Richarlison haven't been at their best. Manchester United loanee Donny van de Beek picking up an injury during the pre-match warm-up has added salt to the team's wounds.

The Toffees travel to face second-bottom Burnley this Wednesday. This is a game considered to be a vital clash for both the clubs.

Frank Lampard has a colossal task in the escape from relegation. Given the club's upcoming fixtures, Lampard will have to find a way to motivate his team and bring out their best. The blue side of Merseyside will also hope the other bottom-placed teams botch their upcoming games. Evertonians will be praying not to face the ignominy of relegation.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit

