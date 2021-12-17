“Everton enjoyed it” – Tim Howard names one player Chelsea missed during disappointing draw

Former Everton goalkeeper Tim Howard has suggested that Chelsea couldn’t break down Everton in their 1-1 draw because of Romelu Lukaku’s absence. The Belgian had to miss out from the game after contracting the Covid-19 virus.

Chelsea also had to play without Callum Hudson-Odoi and Kai Havertz due to the virus. The Blues struggled to put away their chances on a frustrating evening. Chelsea managed an astonishing 23 shots on goal, with 10 on target, but they scored a solitary goal.

Speaking on NBC Sports, Tim Howard pointed out that Lukaku not playing the match was the deciding factor at the end of the game.

“They had a lot of possession. 80% possession. They never really played quick enough. They missed Romelu Lukaku, in terms of when the ball turns over, just a force, someone who is willing to run in behind, pin the centre-half, get the team up the pitch and then it opens up pockets."

He added:

“It was too safe. Actually, Everton enjoyed it. They got 11 men behind the ball. They kind of played right into Everton’s hands.”

Chelsea managed to open the scoring against the Toffees’ thanks to the in-form Mason Mount. However, lackluster defending saw them concede to Jarrad Branthwaite and eventually pick up just one point.

It was a freak result: Thomas Tuchel struggles to understand Chelsea's draw against Everton

With Chelsea dropping important points during their shock draw against Everton, the Premier League title race may be taking a worse turn for the Blues.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel claimed his side were strong and deserved to win, calling the final score a "freak result." He said:

"It was a freak result for this type of match. We were strong enough today and I'm not sure right now why we get punished. We see teams concede more chances than we do but we only have a draw."

He added:

"Football is almost never like one reason why things go this way, but one big reason is, for sure, the chances we missed today. We could have been two or three up and were playing with fire. It is obvious we missed a lot of players, big personalities, regular starters, but we will not use it as an excuse."

Chelsea stayed in third position in the Premier League table. However, Liverpool extended their lead by three points, while Manchester City by four points over the Blues. THe Blues now face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

