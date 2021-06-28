Everton lead Arsenal in race to sign Juventus star - Reports

Everton are reportedly ahead of Arsenal in the race to sign Juventus defender Merih Demiral. The Turkish centre-back has become one of the most sought-after defenders in Europe in recent months after struggling to nail down a regular place in Juventus' starting line-up.

According to Tuttosport, Everton have begun negotiations with Juventus over a potential move for Demiral this summer. The Toffees will need to match Juventus' £37.5 million valuation of the defender to stand a chance of signing him.

Everton are likely to face stiff competition from Arsenal for the signature of Demiral. The Gunners are in dire need of defensive reinforcements this summer after enduring a disappointing 2020-21 campaign that saw them end the season in eighth place in the Premier League table.

Juventus signed Merih Demiral from Sassuolo in the summer of 2019. After enjoying an impressive start to life in Italy, Merih Demiral's debut season was cut short after he sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury in January 2020.

The 23-year-old returned from injury last season and went on to make 23 appearances for Juventus in all competitions. Despite putting in a number of impressive performances for the club, Demiral has been unable to become a regular starter for Juventus.

The presence of Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, and Matthijs de Ligt has stifled Demiral's progress in Turin. The defender is thus reportedly keen to leave the club this summer and join a club where he will receive regular playing time.

Everton are looking to bounce back from a disappointing end to their 2020-21 campaign by making some statement signings in the summer.

Arsenal could, however, ruin Everton's plans to sign Demiral. Mikel Arteta is reportedly set to receive the financial backing of the club's owners as he looks to bolster his squad.

The Gunners are keen to sign a top-quality defender. The club have parted ways with David Luiz, Sokratis and Shkodran Mustafi over the last two transfer windows and will therefore prioritize the signing of a new centre-back this summer.

Arsenal's move for Ben White could allow them to cool interest in Juventus defender Merih Demiral

Switzerland v Turkey - UEFA Euro 2020: Group A

Arsenal look set to complete a move for highly-rated Brighton defender Ben White when the Englishman returns from international duty at Euro 2020. The Gunners are reportedly set to spend £50 million to sign Ben White.

Arsenal's move for White could lead to them dropping their interest in Merih Demiral and switching their focus to signing a midfielder. This could pave the way for Everton to sign Demiral from Juventus this summer.

