Everton 'make bid' to sign sought-after Chelsea attacker: Reports

Chelsea striker Armando Broja is reportedly the subject of bids from both Everton and West Ham United. That is according to Di Marzio journalist Nathan Gissing (h/t Liverpool Echo), who claims the Hammers have bid around £25m without add-ons for the forward.

The Albanian striker enjoyed a breakthrough season on loan at Southampton, scoring nine goals in 38 games across all competitions for Ralph Hasenhuttl's side. He is now back at Chelsea this summer, and his future remains up in the air.

The Blues have already seen Romelu Lukaku rejoin Inter Milan in a temporary move, while Timo Werner has failed to impress in his two seasons in West London.

It remains to be seen if Thomas Tuchel will give the 20-year-old forward a chance to impress this summer as he does provide the German with a convenient solution to their striker problems.

He was left out of the Blues' initial squad for their pre-season tour in the USA, but has since joined up with them earlier this week. He missed Chelsea's 2-1 win against Club America earlier today due to a minor injury picked up in training.

West Ham have made a £25m upfront bid for Chelsea's Armando Broja. Told Everton have made a bid also. If Broja is to leave he won't go on loan again. Broja needs to feel wanted if he is to stay.

There is no doubt that he will enjoy plenty of gametime should he move to Everton or West Ham. The Toffees have already seen Richarlison leave Goodison Park to join Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

The Hammers, meanwhile, have a dearth of options up front. Winger Jarrod Bowen has often played down the center for David Moyes's side, while the uber-versatile Michail Antonio has been a regular starter in that position.

Robert Lewandowski rejects Chelsea for Barcelona transfer

Fabrizio Romano, writing on CaughtOffside, has revealed that Robert Lewandowski turned down the chance to move to Chelsea and PSG in favor of Barcelona.

The Polish striker apparently wants to experience La Liga and is enamored by the Catalonia-based football club. Romano writes:

“Lewandowski rejected Chelsea and PSG, who wanted to try to make a proposal. Lewandowski wanted to have an experience in La Liga, he considers Barcelona an extraordinary club and has received numerous calls from Xavi: all this has made a difference, he would never have considered any other club.”

B/R Football @brfootball Barcelona have reached an agreement with Bayern Munich for the transfer of Robert Lewandowski, reports @DiMarzio Barcelona have reached an agreement with Bayern Munich for the transfer of Robert Lewandowski, reports @DiMarzio https://t.co/V0sZE907pb

If Chelsea were in the race to sign the 33-year-old superstar, it would mean that Thomas Tuchel is keen to get in a striker before the start of next season. And for good reason.

Kai Havertz is only a makeshift centre-forward, while Timo Werner failed to convince Tuchel to the extent that the Blues had to bring in Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan last summer.

In such a situation, Broja could come to their rescue if he manages to win Tuchel's trust. Pre-season is a great time to achieve that but it remains to be seen if he will be in contention to feature in the Blues' next friendly against Charlotte FC in the early hours of June 21st.

