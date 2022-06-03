Everton manager Frank Lampard planning double raid on former club Chelsea: Reports

Everton are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea youngsters Conor Gallagher and Billy Gilmour this summer. The duo are set to return to Stamford Bridge after spending the 2021-22 season on loan with Crystal Palace and Norwich City respectively.

According to talkSPORT, Everton boss Frank Lampard will attempt to use his 'connections' and close relationship with Chelsea to persuade the club to part ways with Conor Gallagher this summer. Lampard spent 13 seasons as a player with the Blues and was manager of the west London club for a year-and-a-half.

Conor Gallagher joined Chelsea's youth academy in 2008 when he was eight years old and has been at the club ever since. He was promoted to the club's first team in 2019 but was sent out on loan to Championship side Charlton Athletic to acquire regular playing time.

Gallagher spent last season on loan with Crystal Palace. He enjoyed an incredible campaign with the Eagles, scoring eight goals and providing three assists in 34 Premier League appearances. He helped Patrick Vieira's side finish twelvth in the league table.

The 22-year-old is set to return to Stamford Bridge this summer. However, his future at Chelsea is uncertain as it will depend on the playing time he receives next season. Gallagher will be keen to be a regular starter for the Blues next season to boost his chances of making Gareth Southgate's England squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup later this year.

Everton will be eager to put a disappointing 2021-22 campaign behind them by making some astute signings this summer. The Toffees narrowly avoided relegation by finishing sixteenth. Lampard is believed to be keen to sign Conor Gallagher, who would bring energy, tenacity, and goals to his side.

The 43-year-old is also believed to be interested in Billy Gilmour, according to Daily Star as per the Daily Mail. Gilmour burst onto the scene for Chelsea during the 2019-20 campaign. He was sent out on loan to Norwich City last season to play regular football.

However, the 20-year-old was unable to impress during his time with the Canaries. His contract with Chelsea is set to expire in 2023, which could lead the club to cashing in on him this summer.

Chelsea are unlikely to part ways with Everton target Conor Gallagher

Crystal Palace v Arsenal - Premier League

According to Football.london, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Conor Gallagher will be a prominent member of his side's first-team next season. The 22-year-old is therefore expected to stay at Stamford Bridge and fight for a place in the club's starting line-up.

Furthermore, the club will be keen to keep hold of the midfielder as there is uncertainty regarding the futures of Jorginho and N'Golo Kante as the duo have one year remaining on their respective contracts with the club. As per ESPN, Juventus are interested in bringing Jorginho back to the Serie A.

According to Manchester Evening News, Manchester United are interested in signing N'Golo Kante this summer.

