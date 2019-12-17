Everton nearing total agreement with ex-Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti

Sai Teja FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 17 Dec 2019, 01:51 IST SHARE

Real Madrid Victory Parade After Winning UEFA Champions League Final

Premier League club Everton have reached an agreement in principle with 3-time Champions League-winning manager Carlo Ancelotti, according to reputed football journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Italian was removed as the head coach of SSC Napoli and was replaced by his compatriot and incidentally another former AC Milan manager, Genaro Gattuso.

Everton, on the other hand, parted ways just under a fortnight ago with Portuguese tactician Marco Silva. The former Hull City manager was subject to criticism for an extremely underwhelming run of results despite an astonishing amount of investment into the squad by owner Farhad Moshiri for a club of their stature. The Merseyside club have made some big signings in the last couple of years, most recently having completed a deadline day deal for Arsenal's Alex Iwobi for a reported £40m fee.

...and now Ancelotti is getting closer to Everton. Last details to complete the total agreement. 🏁🔵 #EFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 16, 2019

In the aftermath of Silva's sacking, club legend Duncan Ferguson was appointed on an interim basis and has had a great start to life as a manager, having earned 4 out of a possible 6 points away to both Chelsea and Manchester United. The 47-year-old, though, is largely seen as a stop-gap solution for Everton's managerial conundrum, which is now further reiterated by their reported interest in Ancelotti.

A former Real Madrid and Chelsea manager, the 60-year-old Italian certainly has the pedigree for the job and it would be interesting to see if Ancelotti does indeed take up the job at Goodison Park. Should this materialise, it would cement Everton's ambition and help their cause in breaking into the European berths on the Premier League table.