Everton's former director of football reveals he warned Jose Mourinho about signing 'big baby' Romelu Lukaku at Manchester United

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 18 Nov 2019, 16:54 IST SHARE

Manchester United v Liverpool - Premier League

Former Everton director of football Steve Walsh has revealed that he warned Jose Mourinho against signing Romelu Lukaku for Manchester United back in 2017, labelling the Belgium international as a "big baby".

Walsh claims Lukaku and Paul Pogba prioritise themselves ahead of the team

Walsh, who spent time as Leicester City's scout during their incredible title-winning campaign in the 2015/16 season, worked under Mourinho during his first spell as Chelsea manager.

The 55-year-old later served as Everton's director of football when the Red Devils were monitoring Lukaku in 2017. The striker joined the Manchester giants for an initial £75 million that summer.

Lukaku endured a mixed spell at Old Trafford, tallying 42 goals in 96 games for the club.

In an interview with The Athletic, Walsh has revealed that he had warned Mourinho that Lukaku did not have the mentality to perform at a top European club before United signed him.

Borussia Dortmund v Inter Milan: Group F - UEFA Champions League

He said,

"When Jose [Mourinho] signed Romelu Lukaku from Everton, I remember saying to him, 'You have to be careful with Lukaku. He is a big baby, you know'.

"He said he could handle him. I don't think he really got Lukaku on-side mentally, which you have to do.

Advertisement

"That is the case with him and Paul Pogba. They aren't my type of players. They are more about themselves than the team. I wouldn't have touched them. Because they are good players doesn't mean you are going to get a good team out of it."

Lukaku has since moved to Inter Milan and has enjoyed an impressive start for the Serie A giants this season, netting nine goals in 15 appearances in all competitions for the club so far.