Everton Transfer News: Everton Agree Deal With Serie A Club, Everton chasing Newcastle star after United deal collapses and more- August 04,2018

Adithya Velaayudham FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Rumors 2.14K // 04 Aug 2018, 23:29 IST

Mirallas has agreed on a move to Fiorentina

Kevin Mirallas set for a move to Serie A club, Fiorentina

Belgian attacker, Kevin Miralles, has been on the outer for a very long time ever since Marco Silva took over at Goodison Park. Reports emerged claiming that the new boss even asked Mirallas to train away from the first team as he was anticipating an exit for the attacker.

Latest news have emerged claiming that Mirallas has sealed a move to Fiorentina. The deal will initially be a loan and then the Serie A club will have the first choice on whether to accept or reject a permanent move. If the club chooses to make Mirallas a permanent transfer then a fee in the region of 3 million is being reported by the Italian press.

Everton turn attention to Jamal Lascelles

The Toffees were in the hunt for Manchester United defender, Marcos Rojo, but soon reports emerged that the Argentinan defender was also chased by Paris Saint Germain and soon the Merseyside club dropped their interest and have turned their attention towards Newcastle United defender, Jamal Lascelles.

It will be an interesting last few days of the transfer window as it is very intriguing to see if Newcastle sell their star player to a direct rival in Everton.

Everton lose the race to sign Yerry Mina

Everton was the first club to show an interest in Colombian defender, Yerry Mina after an impressive World Cup campaign. But soon after the Toffees were in the hunt for the Barcelona defender, Manchester United was also in the race for his signature and that inevitably ruled Everton out of the race for Mina. In recent repros, Man Utd have seemingly agreed on personal terms with Mina.

Now the Merseyside club is ready to focus all their attention on Newcastle United defender, Jamal Lascelles.