Everton v Chelsea: Predicted Lineups - Premier League Predicted Lineups and Everton, Chelsea Injury news, Suspensions and more 

Everton v Chelsea: Predicted Lineups - Premier League

Match preview

Chelsea will be aiming to get back to winning ways in the league when they travel to Goodison Park to lock horns with Marco Silva's Everton.

The Blues cruised to a 5-0 victory against Dynamo Kiev in the second leg of the round-of-16 Europa League fixture, but league form must be a worry for Sarri, whose side continue to struggle to strengthen a grip at a top 4 place.

In the reverse fixture as well, they lost out on two points as a stubborn Toffees defense held them to a 0-0 stalemate. However, Everton have not scored in any of their previous five meetings with Chelsea in the Premier League. Also to mention, none of those fixtures have resulted in a win for the Merseysiders.

Recent form is a massive worry for Marco Silva as well, as his side have won just one out of their last eight.

On that note, here's your team news and predicted XI ahead of the clash.

Team news

Everton:

Marco Silva is handed a big boost ahead of the game, as Leighton Baines, who hasn't featured in the Premier League since the start of February, is set to be back in contention alongside Seamus Coleman.

Kurt Zouma, for obvious reasons, is unavailable against his parent club, whereas Phil Jagielka will only return post international break.

Chelsea:

Maurizio Sarri has one concern in the shape of Davide Zappacosta, who suffered a muscle pull in the 5-0 victory against Dynamo Kiev.

He was anyway unlikely to feature, so that makes it near to zero injury issues. Gonzalo Higuain, who didn't travel with the squad to Ukraine, is back in contention, but he will be under fierce competition from Olivier Giroud.

The former Arsenal man is already on nine goals this season in the Europa League, and is giving Maurizio Sarri a selection headache with his sharper link-up play.

Meanwhile, Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Jorginho and Eden Hazard are all set to be drafted into the starting XI.

Probable line-ups

Everton (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Mina, Digne; Gueye, Gomes; Richarlison, Sigurdsson, Bernard; Calvert-Lewin

Chelsea (4-3-3): Kepa; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Luiz, Emerson; Kante, Jorginho, Barkley; Pedro, Giroud, Hazard

