×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Everton v Chelsea: Predicted Lineups - Premier League Predicted Lineups and Everton, Chelsea Injury news, Suspensions and more 

Akarshak (Ishu) Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
Preview
217   //    16 Mar 2019, 10:36 IST

Dynamo Kyiv v Chelsea - UEFA Europa League Round of 16: Second Leg
Dynamo Kyiv v Chelsea - UEFA Europa League Round of 16: Second Leg

Match preview

Chelsea will be aiming to get back to winning ways in the league when they travel to Goodison Park to lock horns with Marco Silva's Everton.

The Blues cruised to a 5-0 victory against Dynamo Kiev in the second leg of the round-of-16 Europa League fixture, but league form must be a worry for Sarri, whose side continue to struggle to strengthen a grip at a top 4 place.

In the reverse fixture as well, they lost out on two points as a stubborn Toffees defense held them to a 0-0 stalemate. However, Everton have not scored in any of their previous five meetings with Chelsea in the Premier League. Also to mention, none of those fixtures have resulted in a win for the Merseysiders.

Recent form is a massive worry for Marco Silva as well, as his side have won just one out of their last eight.

On that note, here's your team news and predicted XI ahead of the clash.

Team news

Everton:

Marco Silva is handed a big boost ahead of the game, as Leighton Baines, who hasn't featured in the Premier League since the start of February, is set to be back in contention alongside Seamus Coleman.

Kurt Zouma, for obvious reasons, is unavailable against his parent club, whereas Phil Jagielka will only return post international break.

Chelsea:

Advertisement

Maurizio Sarri has one concern in the shape of Davide Zappacosta, who suffered a muscle pull in the 5-0 victory against Dynamo Kiev.

He was anyway unlikely to feature, so that makes it near to zero injury issues. Gonzalo Higuain, who didn't travel with the squad to Ukraine, is back in contention, but he will be under fierce competition from Olivier Giroud.

The former Arsenal man is already on nine goals this season in the Europa League, and is giving Maurizio Sarri a selection headache with his sharper link-up play.

Meanwhile, Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Jorginho and Eden Hazard are all set to be drafted into the starting XI.

Probable line-ups

Everton (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Mina, Digne; Gueye, Gomes; Richarlison, Sigurdsson, Bernard; Calvert-Lewin

Chelsea (4-3-3): Kepa; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Luiz, Emerson; Kante, Jorginho, Barkley; Pedro, Giroud, Hazard

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Everton Olivier Giroud Gonzalo Higuaín Maurizio Sarri
Akarshak (Ishu) Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
20 years old. Studious observer of cricket and football.
Everton vs Manchester City Predicted Lineups - Premier League predicted lineups and more
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Everton vs Manchester City, match preview and predicted lineups
RELATED STORY
Dynamo Kiev v Chelsea: Predicted Lineups - Europa League Predicted Lineups and Chelsea, Dynamo Kiev Injury news, suspensions and more 
RELATED STORY
Chelsea v Wolves: Predicted Lineups - Premier League Predicted Lineups and Chelsea, Wolves Injury news, suspensions and more 
RELATED STORY
Manchester City vs Chelsea – Team news and Predicted Lineups
RELATED STORY
Manchester City vs Everton FC: Match preview, predictions, venue, and more | Premier League 2018-19 
RELATED STORY
Dynamo Kyiv vs Chelsea Predicted Lineups: Uefa Europa League Predicted Lineups and Dynamo Kyiv, Chelsea Injury news, Suspensions List and more
RELATED STORY
Manchester City vs Schalke Predicted Lineups: Uefa Champions League Predicted Lineups and Manchester City, Schalke Injury news, Suspensions List and more
RELATED STORY
Juventus vs Atletico Madrid Predicted Lineups: Uefa Champions League Predicted Lineups and Juventus, Atletico Madrid Injury news, Suspensions List and more
RELATED STORY
Fulham v Liverpool: Predicted Lineups - Premier League Predicted Lineups and Fulham, Liverpool Injury news, suspensions and more 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us