Everton vs Arsenal prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Everton and Arsenal are set to face-off against each other at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Both teams need to win for their respective progress paths. The Toffees are looking to climb up the table with a more settled side this term. Arsenal are looking for liberators to rescue their season in the midst of one of their darkest of grey patches.

The hosts are back on track following back-to-back victories against Chelsea and Leicester City. They have yet again shown they can beat any side in the division on their day, but Carlo Ancelotti will demand consistency from his players.

A win in this encounter could propel them up into one of the Champions League qualification spots.

Arsenal, who netted from open play after over 13 hours of football, scraped through to a draw against Southampton last time out.

Nothing but a victory would encourage a team that is trapped between on-field struggles in front of goal and the burgeoning pressure on Mikel Arteta.

💬 "Hopefully this unlocks a little bit because he is a player who needed that moment."@m8arteta 🤝 @Aubameyang7 pic.twitter.com/9pEGvPSRr5 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 17, 2020

Also read: Southampton vs Manchester City prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Advertisement

Everton vs Arsenal head-to-head

The two sides have played over 200 matches since 1905, and Arsenal have claimed a win 108 times. Everton have emerged victorious on 61 occasions, with their latest home match being a 1-0 win in April 2019.

Everton form guide (Premier League): W-W-D-L-W

Arsenal form guide (Premier League): D-L-L-L-D

Everton vs Arsenal team news

Seamus Coleman might feature for Everton

Everton

Carlo Ancelotti did not risk playing Seamus Coleman ahead of the previous game, but the club captain might return to right-back for this fixture. Ben Godfrey looks all set to fill in the left-back position in Lucas Digne's absence.

James Rodriguez remains on the sidelines, as he is still recovering from injury.

Injured: James Rodriguez, Lucas Digne

Doubtful: Seamus Coleman

Suspended/unavailable: None

Gabriel Magalhaes' red card means he will miss the trip to Everton

Advertisement

Arsenal

While Granit Xhaka and Gabriel Magalhaes are suspended, Gabriel Martinelli and Thomas Partey are injured. Eddie Nketiah may make way for Alexandre Lacazette. In good news for the Gunners, Hector Bellerin is back in contention.

Injured: Gabriel Martinelli, Thomas Partey

Doubtful: None

Suspended/unavailable: Gabriel Magalhaes, Granit Xhaka

Everton vs Arsenal probable XI

Everton predicted XI (4-3-3): Jordan Pickford; Seamus Coleman, Yerry Mina, Michael Keane, Ben Godfrey; Gylfi Sigurdsson, Andre Gomes, Abdoulaye Doucoure; Alex Iwobi, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison

Arsenal predicted XI (3-4-3): Bernd Leno; Rob Holding, David Luiz, Kieran Tierney; Hector Bellerin, Mohamed Elneny, Dani Ceballos, Bukayo Saka; Willian, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Everton vs Arsenal match prediction

A couple of weeks back, it may have been difficult to favor one side, but with Everton oozing confidence after beating two top teams, they appear set to brush Arsenal aside in this game.

We expect an embarrassing defeat for the Gunners, who will struggle to match Everton's pace and quality in transition.

Prediction: Everton 3-0 Arsenal

Also read: Newcastle United vs Fulham prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21