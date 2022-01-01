Everton vs Brighton and Hove Albion Prediction and Betting Tips - 2nd January 2022

Everton will take to the pitch for the first time in three weeks on Sunday when they welcome Brighton and Hove Albion to the Goodison Park Stadium in round 21 of the Premier League.

The visitors head into the game off the back of an impressive draw with Chelsea and will look to end their four-game winless run in this fixture.

A youthful Everton side put in an impressive performance as they came from behind to salvage a 1-1 draw against Chelsea last time out.

Following the result, Rafael Benítez’s men have now managed just one win in their last 11 games, picking up three draws and losing seven.

This poor run has seen Everton drop to 15th place in the Premier League table after picking up 19 points from 17 games.

Meanwhile, Brighton and Hove Albion held Chelsea to a 1-1 draw when the sides locked horns at Stamford Bridge last Wednesday.

This followed a 2-0 victory over Brentford which saw their run of 12 games without a win come to an end.

With 24 points from 18 games, Brighton are currently 10th on the log, one point behind Leicester City.

Everton vs Brighton and Hove Albion Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Everton head into the game with a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 10 wins from the last 20 meetings between the teams.

Brighton and Hove Albion have managed four wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on six different occasions.

Everton are unbeaten in their last four games against the Seagulls, picking up three wins and one draw.

Brighton and Hove Albion are without a win in their last eight games on the road, losing twice and claiming six draws.

Everton are without a win in all but one of their last 11 games, with a 2-1 win over Arsenal on December 6 being the only exception.

Brighton have struggled for form in front of goal this season, scoring just 17 goals in 18 games so far.

Everton vs Brighton and Hove Albion Prediction

Brighton turned in a superb performance to snatch a late draw against Chelsea last time out and will look to keep the ball rolling. Everton head into the game with an injury-hit squad and we predict the visitors will take advantage and claim a narrow win.

Prediction: Everton 1-2 Brighton and Hove Albion

Everton vs Brighton and Hove Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Brighton and Hove Albion

Tip 2 - Over 2.5 goals: Yes

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Everton are without a clean sheet in their last six games, while Brighton have conceded in each of their last six away games)

