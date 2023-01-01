Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | January 3, 2023 

Everton will host Brighton & Hove Albion at Goodison Park on Tuesday (January 3) in the Premier League.

The hosts have struggled this season, finding themselves just outside the drop zone with the midpoint of the season approaching. Everton, though, picked up a valuable 1-1 draw against defending champions Manchester City at the weekend, with Demaria Gray scoring a stunning leveller just after the hour mark.

Brighton, meanwhile, have had mixed results of late as they continue to adapt to life under manager Roberto De Zerbi. They lost 4-2 at home to league leaders Arsenal in their last game and were perhaps fortunate not to have lost by a larger margin despite dominating possession.

The visitors are eighth in the standings with 24 points from 16 games.

Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 21 meetings between Everton and Brighton, with the latter trailing 10-5. There have been six draws between the two teams.

The visitors picked up a 3-2 win in the last meeting between the two sides, ending a four-game winless streak in the fixture.

Everton have scored just 13 league goals this season. Only Wolverhampton Wanderers (10) and newly promoted Nottingham Forest (11) have scored fewer.

Brighton have picked up 13 points on the road in the Premier League this season, the most by any team outside the European spots.

The Toffees have picked up just eight points at home this season. Only Southampton (6) have picked up fewer.

Frank Lampard's men have conceded 20 league goals this morning, the fewest among teams in the bottom half of the standings.

Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction

Everton are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and are without a win in their last six competitive outings. They have lost three of their last four games at Goodison Park and could struggle here.

Brighton, meanwhile, have lost three of their last four games and will look to bounce back. They have, however, been solid on the road recently and should come out on top.

Prediction: Everton 1-2 Brighton & Hove Albion

Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Brighton

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the Seagull's last nine games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in all but one of the visitors' last nine matchups.)

