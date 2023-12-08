The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Everton lock horns with Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea side in an important clash at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Everton vs Chelsea Preview

Everton are currently in 17th place in the Premier League standings and have been fairly impressive in recent weeks. The home side stunned Newcastle United with a comprehensive 3-0 victory this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The Blues slumped to a damaging 2-1 defeat at the hands of Manchester United in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Everton vs Chelsea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chelsea have a good historical record against Everton and have won 75 out of the 190 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Everton's 59 victories.

Everton have won four of their last five matches against Chelsea at home in the Premier League but did lose their previous such game in the competition.

Chelsea won their previous away game against Everton in the Premier League and are looking to secure consecutive such victories against the Toffees for the first time since the 2006-07 season.

Everton have lost each of their last three home games against teams from London in the Premier League - their longest such streak in the competition since 1993.

Everton have lost 104 of their 246 matches played on a Sunday in the history of the Premier League - only Tottenham Hotspur have a worse record in this regard.

Chelsea have won only one of their last eight matches away from home on Sundays in the Premier League.

Everton vs Chelsea Prediction

Chelsea have shown flashes of their ability this season but are yet to secure a consistent run of results in the Premier League. The Blues were poor against Manchester United and cannot afford another debacle this weekend.

Everton have stepped up to the plate this season and will be intent on pulling off another upset this weekend. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Everton 2-2 Chelsea

Everton vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Everton to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Cole Palmer to score - Yes