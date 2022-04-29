Everton vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips - 1st May 2022

Everton are set to play Chelsea at Goodison Park on Sunday in the English Premier League.

Everton come into this game on the back of a 2-0 loss to Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool in the league. Second-half goals from Scottish left-back Andrew Robertson and Belgian forward Divock Origi sealed the deal for Liverpool.

Chelsea, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Ralf Rangnick's Manchester United recently. A second-half goal from Spanish left-back Marcos Alonso for Chelsea was cancelled out by a goal from Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo for Manchester United.

Everton vs Chelsea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 36 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Chelsea hold the clear advantage. They have won 17 games.

Everton have won 10 games, while the other nine have ended in draws.

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has 19 goal contributions in the league this season.

Right-back Reece James has registered 11 goal contributions for Chelsea.

Everton have relied on the attacking prowess of Brazilian forward Richarlison this season. The 24-year old has 11 goal contributions this season.

Everton vs Chelsea Prediction

Everton are 18th in the English Premier League, two points behind 17th-placed Burnley, who have played a game more. Everton have struggled massively this season, and things have not improved under the management of Frank Lampard. Despite signing the likes of Donny van de Beek and Dele Alli in the winter transfer window, Everton have been one of the poorest teams in the league this season.

Relegation would be catastrophic for a historic club like Everton, and a step down the ladder would make a huge negative impact on their already precarious financial situation. The Toffees have to ensure survival.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are 3rd in the league, and have won two of their last five league games. While Champions League football next season looks all but guaranteed, there are some issues that the club will have to address this summer.

Thomas Tuchel on his Chelsea future: "It's very important for me to give a message: I'm committed, I'm looking forward to it and I'm passionate about it". "And as soon as we can act we will try to turn things around and make it, from a disadvantage, maybe an advantage".

Star centre-back Antonio Rudiger will leave the club this summer on a free transfer, with the German likely to join Real Madrid. The bigger problem might be their striker Romelu Lukaku.

Lukaku has been one of the worst signings this season, and a fresh start would make sense for all parties concerned. However, Chelsea would likely suffer a huge loss if they were to sell him this summer.

Chelsea to win.

Prediction: Everton 0-2 Chelsea

Everton vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Chelsea

Tip 2: game to have over 2.5 goals- No

Tip 3: Chelsea to keep a clean sheet- Yes

