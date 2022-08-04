Everton vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th August 2022

The Premier League returns to the fold with a set of fixtures to start the new season as Everton lock horns with Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Everton vs Chelsea Preview

Everton finished in 16th place in the Premier League standings last season and have endured a shocking slump over the past year. The Toffees eased past Dynamo Kyiv by a 3-0 margin last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Chelsea, on the other hand, secured a third-place finish last season and are in a transitional phase at the moment. The Blues defeated Udinese by a convincing 3-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Everton vs Chelsea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chelsea have an impressive record against Everton and have won 74 out of the 188 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Everton's 59 victories.

Everton have won each of their last four matches against Chelsea at Goodison Park - this is Chelsea's longest active losing streak against a Premier League team away from home.

Everton have kept clean sheets in five of their last nine matches against Chelsea and will look to shut the Blues out yet again this weekend.

Everton are unbeaten in their opening games of the season in their last 10 Premier League campaigns and will look to extend the streak on Saturday.

Among teams that have featured in at least 10 Premier League campaigns, Chelsea have the second-best points-to-games ratio in opening matches of the season and are only behind Manchester United in this regard.

Chelsea have suffered defeat in only four of their last 28 Premier League games away from home under Thomas Tuchel, with each of these defeats coming by a one-goal margin.

Everton vs Chelsea Prediction

Chelsea have not met their objectives in the transfer market and face an uphill battle in the coming weeks. The Blues are yet to sign a first-choice centre-forward and will need the likes of Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz to step up and shoulder the goalscoring burden.

Everton have an impressive record against Chelsea but have issues of their own to address this season. Chelsea are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Everton 1-2 Chelsea

Everton vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Chelsea

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Chelsea to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Mason Mount to score - Yes

