Everton vs Chelsea prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Everton welcome Chelsea to Goodison Park for a Premier League clash on Saturday.

The Toffees are looking to recover from a horror run of form that has seen them slip down the Premier League table in the last month.

After winning their first four games of the season, Everton have only picked up five points in seven games since.

In the last month, the Toffees have only managed to avoid defeat against the teams ranked 17th and 18th in the Premier League table, having lost to Newcastle United, Manchester United and Leeds United.

🗣 | “We are really pleased to have our supporters back. They are really important for us – they are going to help us have a good performance on Saturday."@MrAncelotti on #EVECHE, the return of fans and our #GamePlan campaign... 🔵 — Everton (@Everton) December 10, 2020

Chelsea, in contrast, are moving along smoothly and have really found their mojo under Frank Lampard.

Last weekend, they were put under pressure when Patrick Bamford opened the scoring at Stamford Bridge for Leeds United. Lampard's side didn't panic, though, and eventually won comfortably. Goals from Olivier Giroud, Kurt Zouma and Christian Pulisic sealed a 3-1 victory.

Chelsea are third in the Premier League, just two points behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool. With those two teams facing each other next week, Chelsea will be keen to avoid any slip-ups in their next couple of games.

Everton vs Chelsea Head-to-Head

Everton have lost 73 times in their 184 previous clashes against Chelsea, winning only 57 times. A total of 54 matches have ended in draws.

Everton form guide: D-L-W-L-L

Chelsea form guide: D-W-W-D-W

Everton vs Chelsea Team News

Hakim Ziyech picked up a hamstring injury during Chelsea's win over Leeds United in the Premier League last weekend. Callum Hudson-Odoi is ruled out.

Having already secured top spot in their Champions League group, a lot of Chelsea's first-team regulars were rested for Tuesday's match against Krasnodar, and should be raring to go for this encounter.

Lampard starts today's press conference with the team news, and reports the same situation as midweek with Ziyech and Hudson-Odoi out. Pulisic felt a niggle after the Leeds game but has trained normally this week. #EVECHE — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 10, 2020

Injured: Hakim Ziyech, Callum Hudson-Odoi

Suspended: None

Everton are still without their first-choice full-back pairing of Lucas Digne and Seamus Coleman. Fabian Delph, who filled in as a left wing-back, also picked up an injury at Burnley last weekend.

Injured: Lucas Digne, Seamus Coleman, Fabian Delph

Suspended: None

Everton vs Chelsea Predicted XI

Everton Predicted XI (3-4-3): Jordan Pickford; Ben Godfrey, Yerry Mina, Michael Keane; Tom Davies, Allan, Abdoulaye Doucoure; Alex Iwobi; James Rodriguez, Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Chelsea Predicted XI (4-3-3): Edouard Mendy; Reece James, Kurt Zouma, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell; N'Golo Kante, Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic, Kai Havertz, Olivier Giroud, Timo Werner

Everton vs Chelsea Prediction

Despite the fact that Dominic Calvert-Lewin's goal-scoring exploits have remained unimpacted by Everton's recent results, that defence is a massive concern for Carlo Ancelotti without Coleman and Digne.

In the form that Chelsea are in, we expect them to comfortably beat Everton in this fixture.

Prediction: Everton 0-2 Chelsea