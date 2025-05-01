Everton vs Ipswich Town Prediction and Betting Tips | May 3 2025

Everton play host to Ipswich Town in a Premier League match at Goodison Park this Saturday.
This game is a dead rubber of sorts, with Everton in 15th and Ipswich officially relegated and in 18th place. However, both teams will want to win for differing reasons.
So who will come away with the points this weekend?
Everton vs Ipswich Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Ipswich have actually won three of their last five games against Everton, including their last visit to Goodison Park. However, it's worth noting that game came back in 2002, well over two decades ago, and Everton did brush the Tractor Boys aside 0-2 in October.
- After a major initial turnaround under David Moyes, who returned to Everton in January, the form of the Toffees has slipped dramatically. They have now won just one of their last nine matches, and come into this game on the back of two defeats.
- Ipswich were relegated last weekend following a defeat to Newcastle, and for as much as Kieran McKenna's approach this season has brought admiration, their form has been woeful. They have won just one match in 2025 and have lost 12 of their league matches.
- Despite the bottom three being cut adrift from the Premier League already, Everton's goalscoring record is not much better than them. With only 34 goals scored, they have just one more than Ipswich, and have only scored four since the start of March.
- Ipswich are suffering an injury crisis of sorts coming into this game, with no fewer than eight players remaining unavailable to Kieran McKenna. To add to this, both Ben Johnson and Leif Davis are suspended.
Everton vs Ipswich Town Prediction
Neither of these teams have a lot to play for at this point, with Ipswich now being relegated, and both of them have been on pretty poor runs of form recently.
With that said, Everton have just two games remaining at Goodison Park, and given those games are against two relegated teams in Ipswich and Southampton, they have a chance to leave their home on a high.
Ipswich will no doubt put up a fight here, but with so many players unavailable, it's hard to imagine anything but a home victory here.
Prediction: Everton 2-0 Ipswich Town
Everton vs Ipswich Town Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Everton to win.
Tip 2: Game to feature fewer than 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been fewer than 2.5 goals scored in Everton's last eight games).
Tip 3: Everton to keep a clean sheet - Yes (Everton have kept ten clean sheets this season, including one against Ipswich).