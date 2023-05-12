Everton vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th May 2023

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Everton take on Pep Guardiola's impressive Manchester City side in an important encounter at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Everton vs Manchester City Preview

Everton are currently in 17th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Toffees thrashed Brighton & Hove Albion by a 5-1 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. The Cityzens were held to a 1-1 draw by Real Madrid in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Everton vs Manchester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester City have a good historical record against Everton and have won 78 out of the 194 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Everton's 68 victories.

Everton have won only one of their last 19 matches against Manchester City in the Premier League, with their only victory during this period coming by a 4-0 margin in 2017.

Manchester City have won their last five matches away from home against Everton in the Premier League - as many victories as they had managed in the 26 such games preceding this run.

Everton held Manchester City to a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture and could avoid defeat in both Premier League games against the Cityzens in a single season for the first time since the 2016-17 campaign.

Everton won their previous game by a 5-1 margin and could win consecutive Premier League games for the first time since October last year.

Everton vs Manchester City Prediction

Manchester City have an excellent squad at their disposal and will be intent on winning a treble this season. With Arsenal hot on their heels in the title race, the Cityzens cannot afford to drop points this weekend.

Everton are only two points above the relegation zone and face a formidable test on Sunday. Manchester City are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Everton 1-3 Manchester City

Everton vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Julian Alvarez to score - Yes

