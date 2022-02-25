Everton vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips | 26th February 2022 

Everton will welcome Manchester City to Goodison Park for a crucial Premier League fixture on Saturday.

Both sides need maximum points for markedly different reasons. While City might still lead the way at the summit in their quest to retain the title, the Mancunians hold just a three-point advantage over a rampant Liverpool.

The Reds are currently on a roll and are unlikely to drop points anytime soon and Pep Guardiola's side need the win to keep Klopp's team at bay.

Everton, for their part, have massively underperformed and come into this game with just two points separating them from the relegation zone.

A defeat could have the Toffees looking nervously over their shoulders as they look to preserve their 68-year run in the English top-flight.

They come into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat away to Southampton in a game they deserved to lose. Second-half goals from Stuart Armstrong and Shane Long guided the Saints to victory.

Manchester City fell to a 3-2 defeat to Tottenham on home turf. Harry Kane's brace helped the capital side leave the Etihad with all three points in a riveting five-goal thriller.

Everton vs Manchester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 192 occasions in the past and Manchester City have a better record with 77 wins to their name. Everton were victorious on 68 occasions, while 47 matches ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in November 2021 when City cruised to a 3-0 victory on home turf.

Everton have lost their last five home matches against Pep Guardiola, since inflicting his joint-worst managerial defeat in a 4-0 victory for the Toffees in 2017.

The Merseysiders are curently on an eight-game losing run against the Mancunians, which represents their third-longest losing streak against a particular opponent.

Manchester City have won 10 and drawn two of their last 12 away league games this season, scoring 27 and conceding just seven goals in the process.

Everton vs Manchester City Prediction

With a lot riding on the outcome of this game, both sides are likely to go all out for the win, not that they have an alternative, as the goals tend to flow when both sides clash.

This is especially true of the visitors, who have scored 10 goals without reply across their last three meetings with Everton. Frank Lampard's appointment has hardly steadied the ship at Goodison Park and the Toffees are still plagued by the same issues that have undermined their campaign.

Manchester City will be wary of seeing their lead at the summit reduced even further and we are backing Pep Guardiola's side to secure a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Everton 1-4 Manchester City

Everton vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Manchester City to win (the visitors are overwhelming favorites and will be eager to get back to winning ways following last weekend's loss).

Tip 2 - Manchester City to win the first half (Pep Guardiola's side have scored 30 goals in the first half this term, while conceding just four in response, both league records this season).

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals (seven of the last nine matches between the sides have seen three or more goals scored).

Tip 4 - Both teams to score (Manchester City have the joint-best defensive record on the road but Everton should do enough to get on the scoresheet).

Edited by Peter P