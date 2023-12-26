Everton vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th December 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Everton take on Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side in a crucial encounter at Goodison Park on Wednesday.

Everton vs Manchester City Preview

Everton are currently in 17th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Toffees slumped to a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have largely failed to meet expectations this season. The Cityzens won the FIFA Club World Cup over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Everton vs Manchester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester City have a good historical record against Everton and have won 79 out of the 195 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Everton's 68 victories.

Everton have won only one of their last 20 matches against Manchester City in the Premier League and are winless in their last 12 such games in the competition.

Manchester City have won each of their last six matches away from home against Everton in the Premier League and have scored at least three goals in four of these matches.

Everton have won their last two matches at home in the Premier League and have kept clean sheets in both these matches.

Manchester City have won only one of their last six matches in the Premier League, with their only victory during this period coming by a 2-1 margin against Luton Town this month.

Everton vs Manchester City Prediction

Manchester City have an impressive squad at their disposal but have fallen behind in the title race this season. The Cityzens are yet to live up to their lofty standards and will need a drastic resurgence to give the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool a run for their money.

Everton are dangerously close to the relegation zone at the moment and face a daunting task on Wednesday. Manchester City are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Everton 1-3 Manchester City

Everton vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Julian Alvarez to score - Yes