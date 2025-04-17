Everton vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 19th 2025 

Everton and Manchester City will trade tackles in a Premier League round 33 clash on Saturday (April 19th). The game will be played at Goodison Park.

The hosts will be looking to build on the narrow 1-0 away win they registered over Nottingham Forest last weekend. Abdoulaye Doucoure scored a dramatic match-winner in the fourth minute of injury time.

City, meanwhile, continued their recent upward trajectory with a spectacular 5-2 comeback home win over Crystal Palace. They were two goals down by the 21st minute thanks to goals from Eberechi Eze and Chris Ricards. Kevin De Bruyne halved the deficit with a spectacular free-kick in the 33rd minute while Omar Marmoush equalized three minutes later. Mateo Kovacic, James McAtee and Nico O'Reilly scored a goal each in the second half to help their side claim all three points.

The victory saw the Citizens climb to fifth spot in the standings, having garnered 55 points from 32 games. Everton are 13th with 38 points to their name.

Everton vs Manchester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 199th meeting between the two sides. Everton have 68 wins to their name, and Manchester City were victorious 81 times while 49 games ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those stalemates came in their most recent clash in December 2024 when they canceled each other out in a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture.

City are unbeaten in the last 16 head-to-head games (13 wins).

Everton's last six league games have produced less than three goals.

City are aiming to avoid scoring in three successive away PL games for the first time since December 2015.

Everton are winless in their last five home games (four draws).

Everton vs Manchester City Prediction

Everton were candidates for relegation a few months ago. However, legendary manager David Moyes has revamped the Toffees since his return to Goodison Park. The 61-year-old has overseen a positive run of form, with his side having lost just two of his 13 games in charge (five wins). The Merseyside outfit have drawn each of their last four games in front of their fans and will be keen to avoid a fifth successive draw for the first time in Goodison Park history.

Manchester City, for their part, were the favorites to win a fifth Premier League title on the bounce at the start of the season. But a disastrous campaign has seen them scrambling for UEFA Champions League qualification. Pep Guardiola's side have benefitted from the extra slot won by the PL and currently occupy the final UCL spot.

Everton have had a torrid time in this fixture in recent years, with their last win coming in a 4-0 victory back in Guardiola's first season in charge eight years ago. We are backing the visitors to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Everton 1-2 Manchester City

Everton vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Manchester City to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More