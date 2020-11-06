Everton vs Manchester United Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's EPL Match - November 7th, 2020

The Premier League is back in action with an intriguing fixture this weekend as Manchester United travel to Merseyside to take on Everton at Goodison Park. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture and needs a victory in this game.

Everton have punched well above their weight under Carlo Ancelotti so far but their spectacular start to the season has been soured by consecutive defeats against Southampton and Newcastle. To make matters worse, the talismanic James Rodriguez is facing a race against time to regain fitness for this game.

Manchester United have their fair share of issues to resolve and will want to bounce back after a shock defeat against Istanbul Basaksehir in the UEFA Champions League. The Red Devils slumped to a 1-0 defeat against Arsenal last week and cannot afford to drop points in this game.

OFFICIAL: Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed James Rodriguez will miss the game against Newcastle.



"He should be back for the next game." — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) October 30, 2020

Squads to choose from

Everton

Jordan Pickford, Joao Virginia, Robin Olsen, Jonas Lossl; Lucas Digne, Yerry Mina, Michael Keane, Seamus Coleman, Ben Godfrey, Mason Holgate, Niels Nkounkou, Jarrad Branthwaite, Jonjoe Kenny, Matthew Pennington; James Rodriguez, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Bernard, Allan, Tom Davies, Andre Gomes, Alex Iwobi, Fabian Delph, Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Beni Baningime, Yannick Bolasie, Muhamed Besic; Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, Cenk Tosun, Ellis Simms, Anthony Gordon

Manchester United

David de Gea, Dean Henderson, Sergio Romero, Lee Grant, Nathan Bishop; Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Eric Bailly, Alex Telles, Phil Jones, Teden Mengi, Brandom Williams, Ethan Laird, Axel Tuanzebe, Marcos Rojo; Bruno Fernandes, Fred, Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay, Daniel James, Donny van de Beek, Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata, Jessie Lingard; Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood, Edinson Cavani, Odion Ighalo, Facundo Pellistri

RED CARD Richarlison is sent off for a reckless tackle on Thiago



Everton 2-2 Liverpool (89 mins)#EVELIV — Premier League (@premierleague) October 17, 2020

Predicted Playing XIs

Everton

Jordan Pickford; Lucas Digne, Michael Keane, Yerry Mina, Seamus Coleman; Allan, Fabian Delph, Gylfi Sigurdsson; Alex Iwobi, James Rodriguez, Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Manchester United

David de Gea; Luke Shaw, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka; Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes; Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood

Match Details

Match: Everton vs Manchester United, Premier League

Date: 7th November 2020, at 6 PM IST

Venue: Goodison Park, Liverpool

