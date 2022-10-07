Everton vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th October 2022

Manchester United will travel to Goodison Park to take on a defensively formidable Everton side on Sunday.

Frank Lampard's Everton are unbeaten in seven matches across all competitions. They have picked up wins in their last two Premier League outings, namely against West Ham United (1-0) and Southampton (2-1).

The Goodies were not at their best against the Saints but that's a good thing since they seem to be getting into the habit of not losing games. They have conceded just seven goals in eight matches. Everton will be difficult to break down for Manchester United and Lampard's men will be happy to hit teams on the counter.

Manchester United were given a reality check last weekend in the Manchester derby. They were 4-0 down heading into half-time against Manchester City but managed to save some blushes by scoring three goals in the second half and ending the game 6-3.

Although the loss was quite heavy, this United side is slowly making progress under Erik ten Hag. They beat Omonia Nicosia 3-2 in a Europa League contest in midweek. Although their defense looked vulnerable at times, United are a potent force going forward and should have scored a lot more goals.

This should be a cracker of a contest between two sides who will both be desperate to get all three points.

Everton vs Manchester United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Everton won 2-1 against Southampton last weekend. it was the first time in 25 Premier League games that they had won a game after conceding the opening goal.

Manchester United have won only once in the last seven league matches against Everton. It was a 3-1 win at Goodison in November 2020.

Manchester United have lost eight of their last 10 Premier League away games.

Everton are two goals short of 1500 Premier League goals. They will become the seventh team to do it.

If United lose on Sunday, it will be the first time they've lost three of their opening eight matches in a league season since 1989.

Everton vs Manchester United Prediction

Manchester United might have struggled against Manchester City but in all fairness, their momentum had been considerably broken due to the three-week break. They attacked well against Omonia Nicosia in midweek.

Although Everton will be a much more difficult side to break down than the Cypriot outfit, Manchester United have the firepower to score a few goals. We expect the Red Devils to eke out a narrow win at Goodison Park.

Prediction: Everton 1-2 Manchester United

Everton vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

