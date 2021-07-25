Everton vs Millonarios prediction, preview, team news and more | Florida Cup 2021

Everton take on Colombian side Millonarios in a Florida Cup 2021 game set to take place on Sunday in Orlando.
Arsenal and Inter Milan were also due to take part in the competition, but both teams pulled out due to concerns over COVID-19.
This will be Everton's first pre-season fixture, and the English club will then take on Pumas UNAM and Manchester United next. They open their Premier League campaign with a game against Southampton on 14 August.
Meanwhile, Millonarios' have a healthy number of fixtures under their belt already. They are currently at the top of the league standings, accumulating six points from six games thus far.
The Colombians are 15-time Categoria Primera A champions and should prove to be tough opposition for the Toffees.
Everton vs Millonarios Head-to-Head
Everton and Millonarios will play for the first time on Sunday.
Everton form guide (pre-season): NA
Millonarios form guide (all competitions): W-W
Everton vs Millonarios Team News
Everton
Midfielder Fabian Delph is in quarantine after coming in contact with someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus. An unnamed player is also unavailable, having been suspended pending a police investigation.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison are both unavailable after going through intense Euro 2020 and Copa America campaigns respectively. They have been given extra time off before rejoining their club teammates.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Unavailable: Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison
COVID-19: Fabian Delph
Millonarios
Millonarios have a fully-fit roster and manager Alberto Gamero is expected to play his best selection in this encounter.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Everton vs Millonarios Predicted XI
Everton predicted XI (4-5-1): Asmir Begovic; Seamus Coleman, Ben Godfrey, Michael Keane, Lucas Digne; Demarai Gray, Jean-Phillipe Gbamin, Abdoulaye Doucoure, James Rodriguez, Andros Townsend; Moise Kean
Millonaires predicted XI (4-4-2): Christian Vargas; Andres Felipe Roman, Andres Llinas, Juan Pablo Vargas, Elvis Perlaza; Emerson Rodriguez, Juan Carlos Pereira, Stiven Vega, David Silva; Harrison Mojica; Fernando Uribe
Everton vs Millonarios Prediction
Everton are playing their first pre-season game and might look rusty throughout the encounter. This will be Rafa Benitez's first match in charge and he will certainly be looking to start his tenure on a winning note.
Millonarios are a balanced outfit who have the ability to stage an upset, but ultimately Everton's quality should be enough to see them through.
Prediction: Everton 2-1 Millonarios
