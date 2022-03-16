Everton vs Newcastle United Prediction and Betting tips | 17th March 2022

Everton entertain Newcastle United at Goodison Park in Premier League action on Thursday.

The game was originally scheduled to take place in round 20 of the league.

The hosts have suffered four losses in a row in the league and are only above the relegation zone on goal difference as 18th-placed Watford also have 22 points to their name.

Newcastle United's eight-game unbeaten run in the league came to an end as they fell to a 1-0 loss at Chelsea, with Kai Havertz scoring a winning goal in the 89th minute. The visitors are now closer to the upper half of the table than the relegation zone.

Both sides will be looking to return to winning ways in this midweek fixture before the international break kicks off next week.

Everton vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 179 meetings between the two sides, with the first one dating back to 1898. The two sides have been closely matched in this fixture with the hosts enjoying a narrow 74-69 lead in wins and 36 games ending in draws.

The Magpies are on a three-game winning streak against the Merseyside club. The hosts' last win came in the 2019 campaign and their last win at home was in the 2017-18 campaign.

The hosts have lost 16 games in the Premier League this season. They have not lost more at this stage of the competition in their history but lost more (17) in the entirety of the 2003-04 campaign.

Only Burnley have maintained less possession (38.3%) than Newcastle (38.4%) on average this season in the Premier League.

Only Tottenham, Arsenal, and Aston Villa have played fewer draws in the Premier League (3) than the hosts (4).

Everton vs Newcastle United Prediction

The home side have recorded five of their six wins in the league at home but have just one win in their last 11 league games. Newcastle have just one loss to their name in their last 10 games. The loss at Chelsea was their only defeat in their travels in 2022.

There are significant absentees for both sides as Yerry Mina, Fabian Delph, and Tom Davies are ruled out for the game while Dominic Calvert-Lewin is a doubt for the Toffees.

Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier will be missing for the visiting side. The visitors are in better form than the hosts and should be able to come out on top here.

Prediction: Everton 0-2 Newcastle

Everton vs Newcastle Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Newcastle United

Tip 2: Both teams to score - No (The hosts have failed to score in their last four games)

Tip 3: Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4: Yellow card - Over/under 1.5 - Over 1.5 Yellow cards (Newcastle have 65 yellow cards while Everton have 53 yellow cards in 28 games)

