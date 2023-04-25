Everton vs Newcastle United Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th April 2023

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Everton lock horns with Eddie Howe's Newcastle United side in an important clash at Goodison Park on Thursday.

Everton vs Newcastle United Preview

Newcastle United are currently in third place in the Premier League standings and have consistently punched above their weight so far this season. The Magpies thrashed Tottenham Hotspur by a stunning 6-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Everton, on the other hand, are in 18th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The home side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Crystal Palace last week and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Everton vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Everton have a good historical record against Newcastle United and have won 75 out of the 181 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Newcastle United's 70 victories.

Newcastle United have won four of their last five matches against Everton in the Premier League - as many victories as they had secured in the 21 such games preceding this run.

Everton have won only one of their last six matches against Newcastle United in the Premier League but did win this fixture by a narrow 1-0 margin last season.

Newcastle United have won only one of their last 10 games away from home against Everton in the Premier League, with their only such victory during this period coming in January 2021.

Everton are unbeaten in their last eight Premier League games played on a Thursday, with their previous such defeat coming in 2015.

Everton vs Newcastle United Prediction

Newcastle United are in excellent form at the moment and pulled off one of the results of the season against Tottenham Hotspur. The likes of Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes have come into their own this year and will look to replicate their heroics this week.

Everton have been in dismal form this season and cannot afford to slip up in this match. Newcastle United are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Everton 1-3 Newcastle United

Everton vs Newcastle United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Newcastle United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Newcastle United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Alexander Isak to score - Yes

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Arsenal and other PL GW 33 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes