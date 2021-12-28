Everton vs Newcastle United Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th December

As things stand, the Newcastle United - Everton match scheduled for the 30th of December is set to go ahead another hike in the number Covid-19 cases.

Newcastle United will feel hard done after coming away with just a point against Manchester United at St. James' Park on Monday night. The Magpies went into the game second-favourites but looked the likelier unit to win it after the first hour.

They raced to a one-goal lead as early as the seventh minute thanks to a stunning goal from the maverick Allan Saint-Maximin. Unfortunately, Manchester United pulled one back in the 71st minute of the game through veteran striker Edinson Cavani.

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe revealed after the game that the Magpies will possibly travel to Goodison with 13 players + one goalkeeper. In addition to the Covid-19 cases, Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin were forced off due to injuries.

“I believe it’s 13 plus a goalkeeper. We’re going to be dangerously close to that number. We need to count the cost of tonight, see where we are, count the bodies up, and then see if we can get enough to play the game.

On the possibility of the match taking place due to their player shortage, Howe added:

“I don’t know. We will try and get the game on. We’ll see what the situation is with the injured players we have and the covid we have in the camp. It will then be a simple process of counting the players.”

Meanwhile, Everton have also had their last two matches postponed due to a hike in Covid-19 cases. They have a host of injury issues and Covid problems going into this one as well. But Dominic Calvert-Lewin is expected to return after a one-month injury layoff.

Everton @Everton Our Premier League fixture at Burnley on Boxing Day has been postponed due to the number of COVID cases and injuries in our squad. Our Premier League fixture at Burnley on Boxing Day has been postponed due to the number of COVID cases and injuries in our squad. https://t.co/KOTVIOhuPz

Rafael Benitez is under a lot of pressure with the Merseysiders sitting 15th in the table. They have just a single win in their last 11 Premier League games. They have lost seven in that time as well. So a win here is imperative for the Toffees.

Everton vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Everton haven't won any of their last three league games against Newcastle United. They lost this fixture 2-0 last season.

Newcastle United have won three, drawn two and lost just one of their last six games against Everton.

Newcastle United's only victory in the final league game of a calendar year came against Everton in 2014.

Everton have come from behind to win in three of their four Premier League wins this season.

Everton vs Newcastle United Prediction

Newcastle United looked good against Manchester United on Monday. They will also be less rusty compared to Everton, who haven't played since the 17th of December. Benitez's men did hold Chelsea to a 1-1 draw in their latest outing.

The biggest blow for Newcastle United here will be that they will need to make the trip in the absence of Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson. They won't be anywhere close to being as threatening in attack as they did against Manchester United.

Prediction: Everton 2-1 Newcastle United

Everton vs Newcastle United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Everton

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

