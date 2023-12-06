Everton vs Newcastle United Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th December 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Everton lock horns with an impressive Newcastle United side in an important clash at Goodison Park on Thursday.

Everton vs Newcastle United Preview

Everton are currently in 18th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side edged Nottingham Forest to a crucial 1-0 victory over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. The Magpies stunned Manchester United with a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this week.

Everton vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Everton have a slight historical edge over Newcastle United and have won 75 out of the 182 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Newcastle United's 71 victories.

Everton have lost five of their last six matches against Newcastle United in the Premier League - as many defeats as they had suffered in the 24 such games preceding this run.

Newcastle United won this fixture by a 4-1 margin and are looking to secure consecutive league victories away from home against Everton for the first time since 1960.

Everton have lost their last four midweek games in the Premier League and have conceded four goals in each of their last three such matches in the competition.

Newcastle United have won each of their last three midweek matches in the Premier League and have scored a total of 13 goals in these games.

Everton vs Newcastle United Prediction

Newcastle United have come into their own over the past week and thoroughly outplayed Manchester United over the weekend. The likes of Bruno Guimaraes and Anthony Gordon have stepped up to the plate under Eddie Howe and will look to make an impact on Thursday.

Everton are in the relegation zone at the moment and face an uphill battle in the coming months. Newcastle United are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Everton 1-3 Newcastle United

Everton vs Newcastle United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Newcastle United to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Newcastle United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Alexander Isak to score - Yes