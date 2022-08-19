Everton vs Nottingham Forest Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th July 2022

Everton are yet to put a point on the board in the new Premier League season as they head into the weekend's game against Nottingham Forest.

Everton were expected to get off to a better start to the Premier League campaign but back-to-back defeats against Chelsea and Arsenal have left them 18th in the table. Frank Lampard's side might yet have to adjust to fresh alterations in attack shortly as Dele Alli and Anthony Gordon seem set to leave the club.

Everton weren't exactly appalling in their two showings up until now, losing both their games by a single goal. However, it's advisable to get into the habit of not losing matches so early on in the season after their poor showing in the closing stages of the 2021-22 campaign.

As such, they are under massive pressure to deliver a positive result as they take on freshly promoted Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

The additions of Emmanuel Dennis, Remo Freuler and Cheikhou Kouyate have lent a new level of respectability to the Nottingham Forest squad. But they didn't need any of those players to get the better of West Ham United at the City Ground last weekend.

Taiwo Awoniyi scored the lone goal of the game and on-loan goalkeeper Dean Henderson saved a penalty to help Forest register a very important early victory. They will surely look to build on that performance as they travel to Goodison Park to take on Everton, who seem to be down on their luck.

Everton vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head and Key Battle

Everton and Nottingham Forest last met in a Premier League game in January 1999. Forest won the game 1-0 at Goodison Park.

Nottingham Forest have a paltry 14% win rate (eight wins) against Everton after 56 top-flight meetings.

Nottingham Forest have failed to score a goal in six of their last 10 Premier League games against Everton.

Out of the last 10 home Premier League games against freshly promoted teams, Everton have lost seven.

Everton haven't lost all three of their opening three matches in a league campaign since 1990-91.

Everton vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

Everton haven't been able to turn in a convincing performance in their opening two Premier League matches. Forest fought hard to record a 1-0 win over West Ham United last weekend. Everton will look to come up with a response but Forest might just rise to the occasion like they did last weekend.

Prediction: Everton 1-1 Nottingham Forest

Everton vs Nottingham Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have under 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

