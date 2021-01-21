Everton vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2020-21

Everton are set to play host to Sheffield Wednesday at Goodison Park on Sunday in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Everton come into this game following a 2-1 win over Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolverhampton Wanderers nearly 10 days ago in the English Premier League.

Goals from Nigeria international Alex Iwobi and English centre-back Michael Keane ensured victory for Carlo Ancelotti's Everton. Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves scored the consolation goal for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Sheffield Wednesday, on the other hand, beat Exeter City 2-0 in the third round of the FA Cup two weeks ago. Goals from winger Adam Reach and Scotland international Callum Paterson secured the victory for the Owls.

Everton vs Sheffield Wednesday Head-to-Head

In two head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Everton have won both games.

The two clubs last faced each other in 2019 in the third round of the EFL Cup, with Everton beating Sheffield Wednesday 2-0.

A first-half brace from England international Dominic Calvert-Lewin secured the win for the Toffees.

Everton form guide in the English Premier League: W-L-W-W-W

Sheffield Wednesday form guide in the EFL Championship: W-W-D-W-L

Everton vs Sheffield Wednesday Team News

Everton

Everton look set to be without striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Brazilian midfielder Allan and England international Fabian Delph, who are all nursing injuries.

There are doubts over the availability of Ivory Coast international Jean-Philippe Gbamin.

Injured: Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Allan, Fabian Delph

Doubtful: Jean-Philippe Gbamin

Suspended: None

Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday caretaker manager Neil Thompson is missing German defender Julian Borner, Dutch centre-back Joost van Aken and defender Dominic Iorfa, who are all injured.

There are doubts over the availability of attacker Josh Windass and Australia international Massimo Luongo.

The Owls had two matches suspended recently due to COVID-19 infections in the team, and it remains to be seen how that impacts the squad selection.

Injured: Julian Borner, Joost van Aken, Dominic Iorfa

Doubtful: Josh Windass, Massimo Luongo

Suspended: None

Everton vs Sheffield Wednesday Predicted XI

Everton Predicted XI (4-3-3): Robin Olsen, Ben Godfrey, Mason Holgate, Michael Keane, Lucas Digne, Tom Davies, Andre Gomes, James Rodriguez, Alex Iwobi, Cenk Tosun, Bernard

Sheffield Wednesday Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joe Wildsmith, Moses Odubajo, Ciaran Brennan, Liam Shaw, Ryan Galvin, Alex Hunt, Joey Pelupessy, Barry Bannan, Adam Reach, Callum Paterson, Kadeem Harris

Morning Owls! 🦉



A big week ahead as we prepare for a return to action in the #FACup 🆚 @Everton!#swfc pic.twitter.com/uzEmJoB4NB — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) January 18, 2021

Everton vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction

Everton are sixth in the Premier League table, and have impressed this season under Carlo Ancelotti. The Toffees have assembled a good squad, with players like Lucas Digne, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and James Rodriguez all doing well.

Sheffield Wednesday, on the other hand, are managerless and 23rd in the EFL Championship table. Recent form has been good though, with three wins in their last four league games.

We expect Everton to beat Sheffield Wednesday.

Prediction: Everton 2-0 Sheffield Wednesday

