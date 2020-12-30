Everton vs West Ham United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Everton are set to play hosts to West Ham United at Goodison Park on Friday in their next English Premier League game.

Everton come into this game following a 1-0 win over a struggling Sheffield United side on Sunday at Bramall Lane.

A second-half goal from Iceland international Gylfi Sigurdsson was enough to ensure victory for Carlo Ancelotti's Everton.

Spirit of the 𝙛𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙫𝙚 Blues. 💙🎄 pic.twitter.com/Pnu2PVgR1f — Everton (@Everton) December 27, 2020

West Ham United, on the other hand, drew 0-0 against Ralph Hasenhuttl's Southampton on Wednesday at the St. Mary's Stadium.

Southampton boasted the lion's share of possession but had three shots on target, the same as West Ham United.

Everton vs West Ham United Head-to-Head

In 31 previous encounters between the two sides, Everton hold the clear advantage. They have won 17 games, lost five and drawn nine.

Advertisement

The two clubs last faced each other a few months ago in the round of 16 of the EFL Cup.

Everton thrashed West Ham United 4-1 courtesy of a hattrick from in-form striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin and a goal from Brazil international Richarlison. Scottish winger Robert Snodgrass scored the consolation goal for West Ham United.

Everton form guide in the English Premier League: D-W-W-W-W

West Ham United form guide in the English Premier League: W-D-L-D-D

Everton vs West Ham United Team News

Everton will be without midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin, French left-back Lucas Digne and England international Fabian Delph. There are doubts over the availability of Colombian attacker James Rodriguez, forward Richarlison and midfielder Allan.

Injured: Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Lucas Digne, Fabian Delph

Doubtful: James Rodriguez, Richarlison, Allan

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, West Ham United manager David Moyes will be unable to call upon the services of left-back Arthur Masuaku, who is out with an injury. Other than that, there are no known issues.

Injured: Arthur Masuaku

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Everton vs West Ham United Predicted XI

Everton Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jordan Pickford, Seamus Coleman, Yerry Mina, Michael Keane, Ben Godfrey, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Andre Gomes, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Alex Iwobi, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Bernard

West Ham United Predicted XI (4-3-3): Lukasz Fabianski, Vladimir Coufal, Issa Diop, Angelo Ogbonna, Aaron Cresswell, Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek, Pablo Fornals, Jarrod Bowen, Sebastien Haller, Said Benrahma

Everton vs West Ham United Prediction

Advertisement

Everton suffered a slight hiccup a few weeks ago, but seem to have found their form once again. They sit fourth in the league table, and despite key midfielder James Rodriguez's absence, Ancelotti's side have earned positive results during the festive period.

West Ham United, on the other hand, have impressed under the management of David Moyes. Czech Republic internationals Vladimir Coufal and Tomas Soucek have been key, while Algerian winger Said Benrahma has performed well in the limited minutes given to him.

Both sides have done well this season, but Moyes' former side Everton look better equipped to get a win over the Hammers.

Prediction: Everton 2-0 West Ham United

Also Read: 10 best forwards in Serie A this year (2020)