Everton Women vs Chelsea Women Prediction and Betting Tips | March 10th 2024

Everton Women will welcome Chelsea Women to Walton Hall Park for a Women's FA Cup quarterfinal tie on Sunday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat away to Manchester City in the Women's Super League. Khadija Shaw and Lauren Hemp scored in either half for the Cityzens while Hanna Bennison halved the deficit on the hour-mark.

Chelsea, meanwhile, saw off City with a 1-0 win in the semifinal of the Women's League Cup. Lauren James' eighth-minute strike helped her side book a date with Arsenal in the showpiece event.

The Blues will turn their focus to the FA Cup and qualified to this stage with a 1-0 home win over Crystal Palace. Everton thrashed Nottingham Forest 7-1 away from home to book their spot in the last eight.

Everton Women vs Chelsea Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 23 occasions in the past. Chelsea have 16 wins to their name, Everton were victorious six times while one game ended in a draw.

Their most recent clash came in February 2024 when Chelsea claimed a 3-0 home win in the league.

Eight of Everton's last 10 games in all competitions have produced three goals or more.

Chelsea's last eight competitive games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Chelsea have won 12 of their last 13 games across competitions (one loss).

Everton's last five games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Chelsea have won the last nine head-to-head games with an aggregate scoreline of 33-1.

Everton Women vs Chelsea Women Prediction

Everton had the most dominant victory in the round of 16 as they swatted Nottingham Forest away in an eight-goal thriller. However, they now face the daunting task of coming up against the defending champions and will do well not to be on the end of a similar thrashing.

Chelsea have had another dominant season to this point and are the heavy favorites to go all the way and complete a domestic treble.

Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. We are backing the visitors to cruise into the last four with a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Everton Women 0-5 Chelsea Women

Everton Women vs Chelsea Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Chelsea Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Chelsea to win both halves