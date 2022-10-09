“Every game we play at home, feels like we’ve got 12 men on the pitch” - Jude Bellingham salutes Dortmund fans for their support during dramatic 2-2 Der Klassiker draw 

Jude Bellingham expressed his joy at playing in front of Borussia Dortmund fans following their enthralling comeback against Bayern Munich in Der Klassiker today (October 8).

Bayern took the lead at Signal Iduna Park in the 33rd minute when Leon Goretzka's low drive silenced the yellow wall. The Bundesliga champions doubled their lead shortly after half-time when Leroy Sane's strike was too hot for Dortmund goalkeeper Alexander Meyer to handle.

The hosts' miserable recent run in Der Klassiker clashes looked to be continuing until 17-year-old forward Youssoufa Moukoko pulled one back. Kingsley Coman was then sent off for a needless second yellow card for the Bavarians.

Dortmund supporters then sensed an incredible comeback looming.

Their prayers were answered in the 95th minute when Anthony Modeste headed home an equalizer to send the home crowd into delerium. Following the epic comeback, Bellingham told reporters that the crowd often provide his team with a huge lift in huge games such as Der Klassiker.

The 19-year-old was asked how much of an impact the Dortmund supporters made, to which he replied:

"Massive, I think every game we play at home, it feels like we've got 12 men on the pitch and even at times when they were having big chances and we were stopping them, it felt like we could get back into the game. It felt like we would always have a chance to score and we did."

Jude Bellingham believes point gained in Der Klassiker could help Dortmund at the end of the season

Bayern continued their shaky run as they threw away two points against their greatest rivals in Der Klassiker. Julian Nagelsmann's side sit third in the league, a point away from Union Berlin and Frieburg. They have played a game more than the leaders Union Berlin.

Dortmund are on the same number of points as the Bavarians and will be desperate to stop their run of ten consecutive Bundesliga titles. Bellingham was also asked by reporters how important that unlikely point could prove to be at the end of the campaign. The England midfielder replied:

"You never know do you? It's a long season and we're still only nine games in, so it feels like it won't have a massive effect on the ending, but you never know when you're going to need an extra point. It's definitely better than not having one."

