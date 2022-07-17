Every Premier League Big 6 club's best signing this transfer window so far(July 2022)

The Premier League is one of the most popular football club competitions in the world. It attracts audiences from around the world, which translates to massive revenue in sponsorship deals and broadcasting rights.

This gives Premier League clubs the power to attract top talents from across the globe. The Premier League's big six, namely Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, have spent more than £430 million (via Transfermarkt) on signing new players this transfer window.

On that note, here's a list of the best signing made by a Premier League big six club this transfer window.

Arsenal - Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus will be a key player for Arsenal next season

Gabriel Jesus left Manchester City to join Arsenal earlier this transfer window. The Brazil international is a Premier League proven striker and will have the massive task of spearheading the Gunners' forward line next season.

Jesus played 159 Premier League games during his time at the Etihad Stadium, registering 58 goals and 32 assists. He won 10 major trophies with the Cityzens, including four Premier League titles.

Chelsea - Kalidou Koulibaly

Kalidou Koulibaly joined Chelsea from Napoli

Chelsea have signed two excellent players in Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly this transfer window. However, Koublibaly is a bigger coup for the Blues given their issues at the back.

The London outfit lost Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger for free in this window. Koulibaly will have a massive task of leading and organizing the Blues back-four next season.

The Senegal international is currently among the most talented defenders in Europe. He played 236 league games for Napoli in Serie A, scoring 13 goals. He won the 'Serie A Best Defender' accolade in 2018-19 and was included in the Serie A 'Team of the Season' on four different occasions.

Liverpool - Darwin Nunez

Liverpool's new signing in action against Manchester United.

Liverpool have signed striker Darwin Nunez from Benfica for a club record £85 million this transfer window. Nunez enjoyed an excellent 2021-22 season with the Eagles in the Portuguese league. He played 28 league games last term, scoring 26 goals. The Uruguay international won the 'CNID Footballer of the Year 2022' accolade and was also included in the 2021-22 Primeira Liga 'Team of the Year'.

The Reds signed Nunez as a replacement for Sadio Mane, who recently joined Bayern Munich. Nunez is expected to be a key player for the Reds during the 2022-23 season.

Manchester City - Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland will play a key role for Manchester City new season

Erling Haaland is among the most talented attackers of his generation. He joined the Cityzens from Borussia Dortmund in this transfer window.

Haaland scored 22 goals in 24 league games last season. He was included in 2021's 'FIFA FIFPro World XI' along with the 2021-22's Bundesliga 'Team of the Season'.

Pep Guardiola will hope the Norway international continues his fine form at the Etihad Stadium during the upcoming season.

Manchester United - Christian Eriksen

Christian Eriksen joins Manchester United

The Red Devils have recently confirmed the arrival of midfielder Christian Eriksen on a Bosman deal. He became a free agent after his contract with Brentford expired at the end of last month.

Eriksen is a Premier League proven midfielder who is known for his spell with Tottenham Hotspur between 2013 and 2020. He has played 226 league games for the Spurs, scoring 51 goals and assisting 67 more.

The Denmark international won the Tottenham 'Player of the Season' accolade twice and was also included in the PFA 'Premier League Team of the Season' in 2017-18.

The 30-year-old midfielder enjoyed a decent spell with Brentford during the second half of last season. He registered one goal and four assists in 11 appearances for the Bees.

Tottenhm Hotspur- Yves Bissouma

Yves Bissouma joined Tottenham Hotspur

Richarlison is an excellent signing for Tottenham, as are Ivan Perisic and Clement Lenglet. However, Yves Bissouma is one of the most talented midfielders in the Premier League and will play a key role for the Spurs next season.

The Mali international enjoyed an impressive spell with Brighton & Hove Albion after joining from Lille in the summer transfer window of 2018. He played 112 league games during his time at the Amex Stadium, scoring three goals and assisting two more. Bissouma was named the Brighton 'Player of the Season' for 2020-21.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far