"Every time he comes he shows it" - Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni confirms Lionel Messi will be involved in World Cup qualifier

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has heaped praise on talismanic skipper Lionel Messi as he returns to the national side.

The PSG ace missed the last international window with a flu, which kept him out of action last weekend too. Messi was sidelined from PSG's league clash with AS Monaco.

However, the 34-year-old recovered in time for Argentina's upcoming World Cup qualifying games, starting with Venezuela on Saturday, where he's confirmed to be involved.

Speaking about his condition during a press conference, Scaloni said:

"Messi is fine, he trained normally after the flu process he has had. He is available to play and we hope he will have a good game.

"Messi is comfortable, he's fine, we managed to get the group to assimilate who he is and feel like he's one more. We have known for a long time. What should always be normal began to be a year ago and a little."

The player has endured a rough patch at club level, going each of his last seven appearances without a goal, including their Champions League defeat to Real Madrid.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Messi loving life in Argentina training Messi loving life in Argentina training 😄 https://t.co/l2Ej9ZxYo6

Scaloni revealed he was present at the Santiago Bernabeu for the match and believes the recent developments haven't affected him much.

He added:

"As for the situation of his team, I went to see him against Real Madrid and for me he played well and dominated the game, but he ended up being left out of the Champions League unexpectedly because he wasn't playing badly, but at the Bernabéu sometimes it's enough one thing to change the game.

"A team of great expectations is now asked for more. I believe that the situation does not affect him, I see him well, every time he comes he shows it."

Scaloni hoping for a memorable swansong for Messi

At 34, this could be Messi's final World Cup and the last chance to secure the highly coveted trophy.

He came agonizingly close to lifting it in 2014 but the Albiceleste were beaten by Germany in the finals.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer vs. Venezuela World Cup qualifier kick off time:



7:30 pm Eastern

4:30 pm West Coast

11:30 pm Friday

12:30 am Saturday

1:30 am Saturday

2:30 am Sarurday

3:30 am Saturday

5:00 am Saturday

5:30 am Saturday

7:30 am Saturday Argentinavs. VenezuelaWorld Cup qualifier kick off time:7:30 pm Eastern4:30 pm West Coast11:30 pm Friday12:30 am Saturday1:30 am Saturday2:30 am Sarurday3:30 am Saturday5:00 am Saturday5:30 am Saturday7:30 am Saturday Argentina 🇦🇷 vs. Venezuela 🇻🇪 World Cup qualifier kick off time:🇨🇦🇺🇸 7:30 pm Eastern🇨🇦🇺🇸 4:30 pm West Coast🇬🇧 11:30 pm Friday🇫🇷 12:30 am Saturday🇱🇧 1:30 am Saturday🇸🇦 2:30 am Sarurday🇦🇪 3:30 am Saturday🇮🇳 5:00 am Saturday🇧🇩 5:30 am Saturday🇲🇾 7:30 am Saturday https://t.co/KR3np20Kgj

Scaloni hopes the former Barcelona ace can bid adieu to the national team in the best way. He said:

"Tomorrow he has the opportunity to play in his country, with his people, surely the last game we can play here, and he can say goodbye to Argentina in the best way and hope that the future will be even better."

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava