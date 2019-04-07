'Every time we come to the Camp Nou, something happens'- Atletico Madrid star claims that they are treated unfairly by officials in Camp Nou

FC Barcelona v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga

What's the story?

Atletico Madrid star, Koke, did not hide his frustration over the red card against Diego Costa in the last night's face off against Barcelona in the Camp Nou.

Koke hinted that they were treated harshly everytime they play away to Barca.

In case you didn't know...

Barcelona defeated Atletico Madrid in their quest for fifth La Liga title in seven years. Two late goals from Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi helped Barcelona win the game and extend their lead to 11 points at the top of the table.

Despite dominating possession and matching the Catalan giants in the initial phase of the match, Diego Costa's red card tilted the game in Barcelona's favour. Costa was sent off due to abusing the match referee in the 27th minute of the game and even a sensational Jan Oblak between the sticks could not prevent Atletico's loss.

As evident, Costa was furious with the decision until Gerard Pique calmed him down. But Atletico could not deal with the one man deficit and Barcelona made them pay. Suarez opened the scoring five minutes before the end of the regulation time and Messi scored his 33rd league goal to double the lead in the next minute.

With seven games to go, it seems unlikely that Atletico Madrid will miraculously catch up to Barcelona.

The heart of the matter

Atletico Madrid star Koke claimed that they are treated harshly whenever they face Barcelona in the Nou Camp.

"Whenever we come here [to the Camp Nou], something happens," Koke said after the game.

"In the last 11 games, I think there have been seven red cards and not all of them have been fair."

"When you are playing with 10 [men] against a team that plays good football, it is normal that [you expend a lot of energy]," Koke added.

"The team have given their all and we had some opportunities from dead ball situations. Their quality made the difference."

What's next?

Atletico Madrid will host Celta Vigo next weekend in the league.

