"Everyone has to be on the front foot" - Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel urges fans to get behind the team during Real Madrid clash

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has urged home fans to make their presence count during the side's Champions League clash with Real Madrid tonight.

The Blues host the Spanish giants at Stamford Bridge in what's going to be a full house as the supporters were able to buy tickets for the quarter-final tie.

The Premier League's operating license denies tickets to people who are not season ticket holders, which explains the flat atmosphere during Chelsea's 4-1 defeat to Brentford on Saturday.

Chelsea FC News @Chelsea_FL Thomas Tuchel hasn't been looking to the past ahead of facing Real Madrid again 🕰 Thomas Tuchel hasn't been looking to the past ahead of facing Real Madrid again 🕰 https://t.co/VokOheidQ7

But ahead of a key European clash, Tuchel wants the club faithful to rally behind them and make their home advantage count.

He said:

“We absolutely need it (the crowd). We need to be better on the pitch, but we also need the crowd to be better. Everyone has to be on the front foot for a big opponent on big occasions for the quarter-finals."

Chelsea beat Real Madrid 3-1 on aggregate last season en route to lifting their second Champions League title but both legs were played behind closed doors.

Tuchel acknowledges how crucial it is to have the fans back at the Bridge for big nights like this and appealed to fans to turn up in numbers to support them.

He added:

“We normally have these atmospheres in evening games and big matches. In the Champions League matches, they gave us a huge push in energy and atmosphere. We needed it. It’s crucial in these games. It’s much harder to play against the spectators as well. We felt it in Malmo and St Petersburg. We will face it again in Madrid next week and everyone needs to arrive tomorrow to support us.”

Chelsea boss warns last season's win means nothing

The Blues beat Los Blancos 2-0 at home following a 1-1 draw in the Spanish capital to advance into the finals but Tuchel feels last year's result means nothing now.

He said:

“Last season has nothing to do with this game. We looked at their last matches, but not last year. There is not a point to prove or whatever. We overcame Real last season, but it has nothing to do with this game.”

Chelsea and Real Madrid meet for just the second two-legged contest in Champions League history, having clashed for the very first time last year.

Edited by Diptanil Roy