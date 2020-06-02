'Everyone is entitled to be treated as a human being,' says EPL star Azpilicueta in rallying cry against racial discrimination

American citizen George Floyd's unceremonious death has sparked a lot of protests from sports stars and teams all across the globe. Teams from the EPL weren't far behind in this notion. Chelsea under Caesar Azpilicueta uniquely expressed their views as they knelt down on the pitch to show their support in the fight against racial discrimination.

Enough is enough. We are all HUMANS. Together we are stronger. #BlackLivesMatter ✊✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/6vPYaOXFiT — César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) June 2, 2020

EPL club Chelsea show support for George Floyd

Azpilicueta spoke to the press where he talked about Chelsea's stand on the ongoing issue and what the boys back at Chelsea meant with their gesture.

"Chelsea is a club that leads by example, always on the front foot in tackling racism and all kinds of discrimination. We are very proud to be part of Chelsea and to take action when we participate in any campaigns. You want to try to help in the way we can. It is part of our values and we take it very seriously. We want to show that everyone is entitled to be treated as a human being."

The EPL defender also spoke about how it is the responsibility of everyone to respect the other person.

"We see many incidents of discrimination in every part of the world and it shouldn’t happen. We are all equal and it doesn’t matter our origin, the colour of our skin, our religion, our sexuality, we are all human. To have the same opportunities and respect for each other is the key, next to education, to see all people as other human beings and not to discriminate."

He continued,

"It is important to respect each other and to learn from each other. We come from different backgrounds but we can all appreciate each other and get love from each other, and in the end have a better path for the world."

Azpilicueta during the training session at Chelsea

Chelsea hasn't been the only EPL team that has spoken on the issue as Liverpool did the same during one of their practice sessions recently. The players knelt on pitch forming a circle to express their protest against the death of the American citizen.

The entire squad knelt in Anfield's centre circle ahead of today's training session in a powerful show of support for the #BlackLivesMatter movement.



Unity is strength: https://t.co/2BN18U4jIY pic.twitter.com/oVE5RgNMmh — Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) June 1, 2020

Apart from the EPL teams, players from other leagues have also been expressing their voices in unique forms. Borrusia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho showed his support through his celebration after scoring a goal. He had the words "Justice for George Floyd" written on his undershirt.

Sancho has been linked to multiple EPL teams in recent times. While many teams have shown interest, Chelsea and Manchester United are two of the top EPL teams in the race to acquire the star player.

Jadon Sancho's unique goal celebration in his last game

EPL is set to resume from the 17th of June, as the remaining fixtures were put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The title scenario looks quite clear as Liverpool sit at the top of the throne with a major point margin separating them from other teams on the EPL points table. Liverpool have waited for thirty years to win the EPL, and despite the ongoing pandemic, their dreams of lifting the EPL trophy after a long drought might come true at last.