"Everyone must understand that it's impossible to play 90 minutes in all matches" - Galtier opens up rotating Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar for PSG this season 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier has opened up on his rotation policy involving the trio of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

PSG have started their new era under the three-time Ligue 1 Manager of the Year in blistering fashion.

The Parisian giants find themselves top of the table after six games with 16 points, having scored a total of 24 goals in the process.

PSG defeated Nantes 3-0 away from home on Saturday night, with Kylian Mbappe scoring twice and Nuno Mendes scoring the third goal.

Galtier's team selection against Nantes took many by a bit of surprise as he benched red-hot Neymar and started Pablo Sarabia instead.

The Brazilian superstar eventually came on from the bench to replace Mbappe, which was once again a surprise considering he was on a hat-trick.

Galtier has explained that he will have to rotate his players a lot to cope with the congested run of fixtures.

The former Lille manager has insisted that it is not possible for every player to play full 90 minutes every match with games coming thick and fast. He said, as quoted by Culture PSG:

"(He hesitates before starting) You say it's new, but it's an obligation in relation to the busy schedule for everyone."

Munam Meher @munam_meher



119 touches

88 passes

48 passes into the final third

17 total duels

9 successful dribbles

6 shots

4 chances created

2 assists

Man of the match 🎖️



#Messi𓃵 #PSG Lionel Messi's game by numbers vs Nantes:119 touches88 passes48 passes into the final third17 total duels9 successful dribbles6 shots4 chances created2 assistsMan of the match 🎖️ Lionel Messi's game by numbers vs Nantes:119 touches88 passes48 passes into the final third17 total duels9 successful dribbles6 shots4 chances created2 assistsMan of the match 🎖️#Messi𓃵 #PSG https://t.co/VNC5EpssOX

"We play a lot. Every three or four days, then there will be the World Cup afterwards."

"Automatically, everyone must understand that it is impossible to play 90 minutes in all matches."

Galtier has also claimed that he has already spoken with his players regarding the rotation and has ensured that they understand. He added:

"I spoke about it twice: once with the most concerned, and a second with the whole group."

"To explain to them how it was going to happen, and tell them to accept, and even value the entry of a partner."

Messi, Neymar and Mbappe have all been on fire for PSG this season

PSG have started life under their new manager Galtier in quite some fashion.

The French giants have won all but one of their games this season, scoring 28 goals in the process.

EiF @EiFSoccer Really love what Galtier has done with PSG.



Rotates his stars, gets everyone a decent amount of minutes to keep players sharp, squashes controversy quickly, implemented a clear style of play quickly, and uses his veterans to lead the locker room.



Great start to life in Paris. Really love what Galtier has done with PSG.Rotates his stars, gets everyone a decent amount of minutes to keep players sharp, squashes controversy quickly, implemented a clear style of play quickly, and uses his veterans to lead the locker room.Great start to life in Paris.

The trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe have all been on fire so far this campaign.

Neymar has scored a total of nine goals and produced six assists in seven games so far, while Mbappe has scored seven goals in five outings.

Meanwhile, Messi has also looked bright in Galtier's setup and has scored four goals and created six more in seven games.

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Arsenal, Everton vs Liverpool and other GW 6 matches! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by S Chowdhury