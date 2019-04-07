×
'Everyone who has played for Barcelona and left has regretted it'- Adriano reveals that Neymar regrets leaving the club

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
318   //    07 Apr 2019, 11:48 IST

FC Barcelona v Levante UD - La Liga
FC Barcelona v Levante UD - La Liga

What's the story?

Former Barcelona star Adriano has claimed that Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar regrets leaving the Catalan giants.

In case you didn't know...

Neymar joined PSG in a world record deal back in 2017 which shocked the world. PSG activated his €222 million release clause which saw the Brazilian superstar leaving the Blaugrana after a four-season tenure in Spain.

With Barcelona, Neymar was one of the best players of the team and netted 105 goals for the Catalan side while winning numerous accolades.

Despite his staggering statistics since his move to the French capital, Neymar has failed to help the Ligue 1 giants in their quest for Champions League glory. The 27-year-old forward has scored 48 goals for PSG but endured two long term injuries in these two seasons.

Neymar started the season brightly, carrying PSG to the knockout stages with 5 goals and 2 assists in the Champions League group stages. But he was badly missed when Manchester United knocked out PSG in the Round of 16 for the second consecutive season.

Adriano himself spent 6 seasons at the Camp Nou and made close to 200 appearances for the club.

The heart of the matter

The former Barcelona fullback claimed that Neymar badly regrets leaving the club to join PSG back in 2017, amid rumors linking him to a move back to Spain.

Speaking in an interview, Adriano said:

“I spoke with Neymar three weeks ago."
“Everyone who has played for Barcelona and left has regretted it and I think, for him, even more so than most.”

The Brazilian fullback also looked back on his time with the Catalan giants.

Adriano said: “My arrival at Barcelona was one of the most important moments in my career. I won a lot of trophies.”
“They're going for the treble.” added the former Barcelona star, when asked about the exploits of Ernesto Valverde's Barcelona in the current campaign.

What's next?

Neymar is set to return from his long term injury which kept him out for months.

Meanwhile, Barcelona travel away to face Manchester United in the Quarter Finals of the Champions League.

