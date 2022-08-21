"Everything he does is pure energy" "Quality player" - Fans wowed by 22-year-old's outstanding performance in Chelsea vs Leeds United clash

For the first time in 20 years, Leeds United have beaten Chelsea, breaking their eight-game winless run against the Blues that has lasted since 2002. Understandably, fans were impressed with the routing, which saw the Blues concede three goals and score none against a remarkable Leeds outfit on Sunday (August 21).

While the Peacocks were impressive as a unit, holding down the forte in defense and driving with intensity in attack, fans have lauded one particular player whose performance was sublime. At only 22-years-old, Brenden Aaronson's brilliance against Thomas Tuchel's men was evident for all to see.

The youngster was the most exciting player on the field, and fans took to Twitter to lavish praise on Aaronson for the outstanding 83 minutes he spent on the pitch. Here is a selection of tweets from some highly impressed football fans:

USMNT @USMNT BRENDEN AARONSON YOU BAD BAD MAN BRENDEN AARONSON YOU BAD BAD MAN

NG @Yaz_ftbl Aaronson gives me Rosicky vibes Aaronson gives me Rosicky vibes

EiF @EiFSoccer Brendan Aaronson has been such a great signing so far for Leeds.



Non-stop energy and he’s so quick and shifty with the ball. Quality player. Brendan Aaronson has been such a great signing so far for Leeds.Non-stop energy and he’s so quick and shifty with the ball. Quality player.

Adam Crafton @AdamCrafton_ Aaronson deserves that. He’s been completely relentless in his running and pressing. Aaronson deserves that. He’s been completely relentless in his running and pressing.

Lewis 🌊 @LewYNWA Brenden Aaronson won’t be at Leeds for long. Big baller. Just a reminder he’s a massive Liverpool fan Brenden Aaronson won’t be at Leeds for long. Big baller. Just a reminder he’s a massive Liverpool fan 😉

evan 》 @afcevan Aaronson looks a great little player Aaronson looks a great little player

James. @afcjxmes Brenden Aaronson is a lovely player, second time he’s left a Chelsea player for dust Brenden Aaronson is a lovely player, second time he’s left a Chelsea player for dust

David Cartlidge @davidjaca Aaronson doesn't hang about, does he? Everything he does is pure energy, quickness. Not only his pressing but also on the ball work, his acceleration and decision making. Aaronson doesn't hang about, does he? Everything he does is pure energy, quickness. Not only his pressing but also on the ball work, his acceleration and decision making.

Leeds United 3-0 Chelsea: Match report

Chelsea were simply run off the park during their trip to Elland Road in the Premier League. The Yorkshire side dominated the game and saw off Tuchel’s men as comfortable 3-0 winners.

Jesse Marsch set his team up for attacks and survived a Chelsea goal which was ruled out for offside to take control of the game. The Whites took the lead in the 32nd minute after fine pressure from Brenden Aaronson saw the American steal the ball from Edouard Mendy and roll it into an empty net.

Things went from bad to worse for Chelsea when Raheem Sterling brought down Marc Roca on the edge of the area and got booked in the 36th minute. The resulting free kick was whipped in by Jack Harrison and converted by Spanish striker Rodrigo to give the home side a 2-0 lead.

The Blues tried to find a goal to no avail and went into the half-time break 2-0 down. Leeds did not allow their visitors any respite and Rodrigo turned provider for Harrison in the 69th minute to increase the gap to three.

Leeds saw off the match and kept their clean sheet as well, despite immense pressure, with their running proving pivotal in the tie. The Blues will hope to quickly put this disappointment behind them and improve in their upcoming matches. Leeds, on the other hand, will hope they can have more days like this and cement themselves as a Premier League side this season after a relegation scare last term.

Chelsea will next face Leicester City on Saturday (August 27) while Leeds have an EFL Cup fixture against Barnsley on Wednesday (August 24).

